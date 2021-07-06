Hoodies4Healing.com Javondis and his mom In memory of Javondis

Houston Boutique That Serves the Homeless Raises Funds for Burial Expenses for Young Man With Down’s Syndrome

It definitely takes a village to raise a child with special needs, along with God’s grace and mercy.” — Dethra Stephens

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston Boutique That Serves the Homeless Raises Funds for Burial Expenses for Young Man With Down’s Syndrome

Funerals have become a luxury in America that many cannot afford. According to the Funeral Consumers Alliance and Consumer Federation of America, a full-service funeral tops 13,000 and 1 in 2 Americans do not have the proper burial insurance. In Houston, Texas, there is an organization which helps people in need. Hoodies4Healing has been around since 2018 and is a positive force in the community, lending a helping hand wherever they are needed. Their most recent endeavor is to help the family of a young man with Down’s Syndrome who recently passed away due to heart complications.

How much does a young man’s life mean to you? Well, for Dethra Stephens, her son’s life meant everything. She did everything that she could to make Javondis, aka Boss Man’s life, sparkle. As a single mother, she worked hard to provide a wonderful home for her son and to meet his special needs. Sometimes she took him to work with her. She did what loving and caring mothers do, always putting their children first. She did, thankfully, have her mother’s support, but in 2014 her mother passed from stomach cancer. “It definitely takes a village to raise a child with special needs, along with God’s grace and mercy,” says Stephens.

Blessed with 20 years of life, Javondis passed on to his heavenly home on Monday, June 28, 2021. He had gone through surgery in March of this year to replace the leaky valves in his heart, which is quite common in Down’s Syndrome children. The Hoodies4Healing foundation raised the funds for his surgery to pay for the much-needed procedure. Now they are still there lending support to Dethra, in her time of need, as she prepares to lay her son to rest on this Sunday, July 11, 2021. There are so many memories that the two of them shared. Javondis loved to dance, and of course, his mom was his dance partner. “Dancing brings him so much joy!” his mother would say. He also loved listening to music, bowling, and taking part in the Special Olympics.

The family centered foundation is asking patrons to donate to defray the costs of burial by logging on to www.hoodies4healing.com.

