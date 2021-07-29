10 Safety Tips for Summer Travel in COVID-19 Times

Traveling this summer? Continue reading to learn how you can protect yourself from COVID-19

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- By this time last year, the whole world was in total lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to our brave health workers and pharmaceutical companies who worked tirelessly to produce vaccines and keep us safe, we are now able to move freely this year. But moving freely does not mean that we have defeated COVID-19, it only means we have devised proactive measures to reduce the spread of the virus.With a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and infection rates dropping worldwide, more people are contemplating potential summer travel tours outside their states and abroad. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently updated its health guidelines on travel issues. It states that: people who are fully vaccinated (those who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccines, or a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least two weeks prior) can travel safely within the United States.This means that fully vaccinated people are not much of a risk if they travel, although they still have to take certain precautions. But, if you are not fully vaccinated or are traveling with people who are not – referring to children under 12 who are currently ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine – you will have to apply stricter precaution methods.To keep you and your travel companions safe, and ensure you don’t bring back a COVID-19 souvenir from your trip - please follow the safety tips below.- Know the COVID-19 Rate of Your StateEven if you are fully vaccinated, you still need to know the COVID-19 rates of your state. This is because you will be traveling by bus, train, or plane and mixing with people you are not sure of their health status. And if the rate of your state is higher, you have a greater chance of getting the COVID-19 breakthrough infections. While the breakthrough infections are not as severe as the main COVID-19 symptoms, you will have to postpone your trip to another time of the year.- Know the COVID-19 Rates of Your Place You Are VisitingAnother factor to consider is the COVID-19 infection and recovery rates of the place you will be visiting. If your chosen destination is still red-hot with COVID-19, chances are you will get the virus when you get there – even if you are fully vaccinated. CDC warns against traveling to places with high infection rates as you can bring the virus back to your local community and re-infect people.So, check the U.S State Department website to know countries with entry restrictions and avid them.- Test Before and After Your TripEnsure you take the COVID-19 test before starting your trip, even if you are fully vaccinated. This test is highly compulsory as most countries will not allow you entry without proof of the test – even if you are fully vaccinated. They want to ensure that you are not unknowingly bringing the virus into their country to infect people.At the end of your trip, you have to carry out another COVID-19 test to ensure you are free from the virus before you can travel back to the United States.- Decide on Your Mode of TransportIf you are not fully vaccinated, the safest mode of transport for you is driving. Experts say that driving by yourself reduces your daily interaction with people, thereby reducing your chance of getting the virus.Flying is another safe mode of transport as airplanes make it mandatory for travelers to wear masks onboard. Traveling by bus is by far the riskiest and requires extra vigilance on your part.- Clean Your Hotel RoomSince you are fully vaccinated, you can stay at regular hotels now rather than staying in isolated rental homes. While hotel rooms are clean, you should also go with your antibacterial wipes to disinfect light switches, remote controls, door handles, or other high-touch objects. You can also open the windows of your room for better ventilation.- You Can Eat In RestaurantsLast summer, it was unsafe to eat inside restaurants, but this year things have changed. But this change is only applicable to people that are fully vaccinated. People that are not fully vaccinated should stick to dining outside or getting takeouts. But if you are traveling to places with high COVID-19 rates, you should stay indoors and accept deliveries.- Be Smart About Your ActivitiesWhile infection rates are falling in the United States, other countries still have high infection rates, and potentially new variants are coming up. So, when you go on international trips, be extra careful about the activities you join. Avoid theme parks, bars, karaoke cafes, or other crowded places. It is still wise to avoid crowded indoor places even if you are vaccinated.- Stay Safe If You Are Not Fully VaccinatedIf you are not fully vaccinated, we advise you to limit your travels and interactions with other people. If possible, we suggest that you postpone your trip until you are fully vaccinated. But if you will be traveling this summer, you must follow the CDC guidelines and rules.- Follow CDC GuidelinesBefore packing, we recommend you:• Check travel restrictions• Get tested• Go with extra supplies like masks, hand sanitizers, cough drops, high-protein snacks, eye masks, and an extra sweater.• Do not travel if you or your travel buddy is sick• Always wear a mask• Stay 6 feet apart from people in crowded places• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, ears, and face- Enjoy Your Trip!If you have received the full vaccines, then you are free to enjoy your travels at all levels. Just relax and feel comfortable wearing your mask at touring sites or crowded places.