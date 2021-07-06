(Video) Iran: Protest against repeated power outages with the chants of "Death to Khamenei, death to the dictator"

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Power blackouts trigger protests in many cities. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Power outages protests expose the regime’s fading power. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Due to frequent power outages, people took to the streets chanting "death to Khamenei and death to the dictator.” (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): In some cities, people gathered in front of the governor's office or the power department. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Plastic industry workers in Kahrizak protested against repeated power outages and gathered inside the district power department. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Power outages across the country, ongoing for a long time, have become more widespread in the past few days. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): In many cities, including Tehran and Karaj, power has been cut off for hours without notice, causing many problems, especially during peak hours. (PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): With the fifth COVID-19 outbreak, which has covered large parts of Iran, the outages pose great risks to patients, particularly those in the ICU.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported that due to frequent power outages, people in Tehran (Tehran-Pars and Saadat-Abad districts) and many other cities such as Kazerun, Kordkuy, Gonbad Kavus, Hamedan, Pakdasht, Aq Qala, and Bushehr took to the streets chanting "death to Khamenei and death to the dictator.”In some cities, people gathered in front of the governor's office or the power department. In Kordkuy, protesters blocked the street leading to the governor's office. This morning, plastic industry workers in Kahrizak protested against repeated power outages and gathered inside the district power department.Power outages across the country, ongoing for a long time, have become more widespread in the past two days. In many cities, including Tehran and Karaj, power has been cut off for hours without notice, causing many problems, especially during peak hours. With the fifth COVID-19 outbreak, which has covered large parts of Iran, the outages pose great risks to patients, particularly those in the ICU.This morning, a spokesman for the regime's power department announced a shortage of at least 11,000 megawatts for this season, which, he said, will lead to even more blackouts. He cited the closure of many power plants due to technical failures, a 14% increase in electricity consumption, and unauthorized bitcoins mining (which are mainly owned by the Revolutionary Guards) as reasons for the shortage of electricity, according to State Radio and Television News Agency, on July 5. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), saluted the protesters who shouted "death to Khamenei, death to the dictator" and said that while our people are suffering from severe electricity shortages in the summer heat, the country's wealth and resources are being plundered by the regime's leaders and their corrupt families or spent on repression and warmongering and the unpatriotic nuclear and missile projects.The clerical regime is the cause of poverty, unemployment, and the destruction of infrastructure. The only way to achieve freedom and justice is to overthrow this regime.in Shiraz and Gohardasht, the people chanted, "Death to Khamenei and death to the dictator," protesting power outages. In Ahvaz, the protesters entered the city's Power Department. In Pakdasht, protesters blocked the streets and set fire to garbage cans and tires to protest the power outage. Protesters closed the roads in Fashafuyeh and Bahmanmir in Mazandaran last night. People also gathered and protested in front of local power departments, in Amol, Semnan, Babol, Rostam-kola, Khomam (Gilan), Daryakenar Babolsar, Behshahr, Fereydunkenar, Qaemshahr, Kazerun, Bandar Gaz, and Juybar,While the spokesman of the regime's power industry announced on Monday that the country’s power shortage is at least 11,000 megawatts (MW), the head of the power department of the western cities announced today that yesterday’s "imbalance between electricity consumption and production was 15,000 MW across the country.” He also warned, according to IRNA today, of more power plants being phased out in the next few days, should the situation continue.Meanwhile, according to the state-run news site, Tabnak, today, head of the Power Industry board, acknowledged that "the occurrence of blackouts this year was quite predictable." He added: "The country's power plant capacity has been largely declining from 2010 to 2020, declining from 8.8% in 2010 to 2.2% in 2020.”Yesterday, the spokesperson for the Power Industry was quoted by the State TV and Radio news agency, as saying, “the closure of many power plants due to technical failures, a 14% increase in electricity consumption, and unauthorized bitcoins mining (which are mainly owned by the Revolutionary Guards) were the reasons for the shortage of electricity.”The repeated and lengthy power shortages in the summer heat had endangered millions of lives, particularly the ill.Meanwhile, the country's wealth and resources are being plundered by the regime's leaders or wasted on repression and warmongering and the unpatriotic nuclear and missile projects. This is the flip side of the regime's criminal and plundering policies in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left 330,000 victims. The clerical regime is the cause of poverty, unemployment, and the destruction of infrastructure. The only way to achieve freedom and justice is to overthrow this regime, Mrs. Rajavi added.

Iranians chant against Khamenei during blackout protests across Iran