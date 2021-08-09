12 Tips for First Time Travelers

Are you a first-time traveler? Let's give you some tips for easy travel!

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are you a first-time traveler with no idea of how to plan your trip? Maybe you want to go on a summer vacation to Greece or a romantic getaway to the Maldives but don't know how to go about it? Chill – we’ve got you covered!Planning a trip can be a daunting task, even if you are a seasoned traveler. Questions like; "where do I begin or what do I do first?" can get you worried, and with the tons of information we have on the internet - it is easy to get lost and even more confused.However, to help you plan your trip the right way, we have developed an efficient checklist to guide you. This checklist is a step-by-step process on how to plan a smooth journey. So keep reading to learn more.Step 1: Choose A destinationThe first step in planning a smooth trip is defining where you want to go. Not only will it make you committed to your goal, but it also makes planning a little bit easier. Some people are very vague with their travel destination – and that is where their problem starts.Knowing your travel destination gives you concrete goals to work on and achieve. It helps you make specific and well-detailed plans for your exciting trip. It also reduces the anxiety that comes from visiting a new place because you know what to expect or how to navigate your way. It is better to say “I’m traveling to Japan” than to say “I’m going to Asia or anywhere". So, choose a travel destination before packing your bags!Step 2: Decide the duration of your tripNow that you know where you are going, it is time to decide the length of your trip. Are you going for a week? 2 weeks? A month? three months? Or a year?Knowing the length of your trip will determine how much money you need and if you can afford it. For instance, after saying “I’m going to Japan” add the number of days you will be spending there. That way you can calculate the cost, and know if it is within your budget. And if it's not, you look for another location because of the expenses. Knowing the duration of your trip also determines your luggage size and content. You don’t want to carry too many things for a one-week vacation – that will be very stressful for you.Step 3: Will you travel solo or go with a buddy Another decision you need to make is whether you want to travel solo or go with a buddy. Both options are great – and come with different perks.Solo traveling comes with the freedom of doing anything you want or going anywhere you want to go. There are no compromises, and you can make decisions without consulting other people. On the other hand, traveling with a buddy can be so much fun. You have someone to help with the trip planning, you can share travel costs with them, and they also watch your back in a foreign land. So what is it going to be? Solo or travel buddy?Step 4: Research Your CostsNext on your list is researching your travel cost. Researching your travel cost gives you a rough estimate of how much money you will need for your travel. And your travel expenses will be determined by the kind of travel lifestyle you want. Are you backpacking or going on a luxurious trip? How much are you willing to spend on hotels, restaurants, souvenirs, and attractions? Knowing this will help you make wise money decisions. You can also research travel costs by asking travelers in travel communities on Facebook and Reddit or by checking for specific prices on Google.Step 5: Start SavingSo you know much you need for your trip, the next task is to start saving money. Make a list of your current expenses and determine how you can cut down to save money. If you are struggling to save money, you can check the internet for practical ways to save money for travel.Step 6: Switch to No-Fee ATM CardsOnce you are abroad, you will need cash for a lot of things, and that means you will have to use ATMs for local currency withdrawals. If you are staying for a short time, then you might not need a no-fee ATM card. But if you are staying for long, you definitely need to get a no-fee ATM Card because withdrawal fees will chew into your travel budget, and you might run out of cash. So, get a no-fee ATM card before hopping on that plane - it will help you save a lot of money.Step 7: Book Your FlightIf you are traveling outside your country, we suggest booking your flight 2-3 months early. It will help you score cheap flights and also avoid last-minute delays.Step 8: Book Your AccommodationExcept you plan on sleeping in the green fields, we recommend booking accommodation before leaving the house. If you are going for two weeks or less, you should book a room for the duration of your trip, especially if it is during peak holiday times.But for trips longer than two weeks, we suggest booking the first few days to ensure you have a place to sleep upon arrival. After that, you can ask the hotel staff or other travelers about places to get cheaper and quality accommodation. This booking style is also good if you prefer a more flexible travel lifestyle.Step 9: Plan Your ActivitiesHave a list of the activities you want to enjoy during your trip and the amount they cost. Having an activity list will help you do all the fun things you want to do without skipping any. You might also want to check if these activities have certain discounts you can apply for - this will help you save cash.Step 10: Get A Travel InsuranceWhile buying travel insurance sounds like added expenses, it is the best way to secure yourself and your properties from unforeseen circumstances in a foreign land. Travel insurance is more than medical bill protection. It can also help you when you get into an accident, break your property, need a quick return ticket to attend to home emergencies, or when something gets stolen.Just pick a good insurance company with the best plan that covers anything and everything that might happen during your trip.Step 11: Pack Your BagPacking your bag depends on the duration of your trip and the kind of travel lifestyle you want. If you are going to be backpacking, it means you should go with fewer but essential items. If you are staying in hotels or hostels, you can travel with a big bag, just make sure you don’t over-pack.Step 12: Enjoy Your TripNow that you have everything together, it is time to kick back and have fun! Try out new things, eat that street food, join that ride, go to that museum, do everything and make sure you have a blast – you totally deserve it!