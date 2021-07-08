Black Americans Three Times More Likely to Die From Asthma Related Deaths One Organization Is Fighting Back

The Anthony J. Chapman Asthma Foundation

The U.S. Department of Health, Office of Minority Health, reported that over 2.7 million Black Americans have asthma and are three times more likely to die.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It feels like something is sitting on my chest.” “I can’t walk up the stairs without puffing on my inhaler first.” “I can’t inhale deeply.” “I can’t exhale fully.” And in extreme cases, “my fingers look contorted from a lack of oxygen.” These are some of the many complaints of people living with asthma.

The Anthony J. Chapman Asthma Foundation is holding its annual “Breathe without limits” virtual fundraiser on July 10, 2021, from 4-6pm. Viewers will hear from dynamic speakers like Shari Duncan, asthma advocate and Dr. Nijra Lugogo, director of pulmonary and critical care medicine asthma program at the University of Michigan Hospital. Register for free at Eventbrite. Join in the festivities, which include music and free giveaways. This event is being held in honor of Anthony Jamar Chapman who died at the young age of 23 from complications because of asthma. He was a loving and dedicated father, son, and brother who started battling this awful disease at the age of two. His life included frequent hospital visits and medications, but he always stayed positive that he would live a fruitful life.

In honor of his memory, this organization endeavors to educate various communities about the causes of asthma and what can trigger an attack. Change in the weather, carpet, milk, exercise, and pollen were just a few of Anthony’s triggers. But even with these obstacles, he competed in ice skating events.

Children exposed to secondary tobacco smoke are at an increased risk for respiratory tract infections such as bronchitis, which can cause an asthma attack. Children living below the poverty line are more at risk of contracting this disease than the children of higher income families. These are just a few of the concerns that the Anthony J. Chapman Foundation focuses on. Please consider joining in virtually for this extremely important cause. Getting the word out about the seriousness of asthma and how to control it is key to saving precious lives from this terrible disease.

To hear more about The Anthony J Chapman Foundation event, please contact Laonis Quinn for an interview or information at 248-635-0178