Public cave tours resume at Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park

A popular natural attraction in southeast Minnesota has reopened to visitors after being closed for more than a year in response to COVID-19.

Public tours of Mystery Cave resumed July 1 at Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park. The guided, one-hour tours showcase scenic pools and a variety of cave formations, such as stalactites and stalagmites created by the area’s mineral-rich groundwater, accented with dramatic lighting. The 0.75-mile tour is accessible.

Tours start on the hour, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they run daily through Labor Day. Now through July 12, the tours will be offered on a first-come, first served basis.

Beginning July 13, it’s recommended that people make reservations through the online reservation system. Tickets cost $15 for adults, and $10 for children from 5 to 12 years old. Kids under 5 can enter for free.

Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park is located about 45 minutes south and east of Rochester. It offers camping, hiking and horseback trails, and spring-fed trout streams. For more information, visit www.mndnr.gov/forestville.

