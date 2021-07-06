Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts: Court Ruling Means Biden Administration Must Stand Up for Ethanol Producers

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit overturned a rule allowing for year-round sales of E15.

 

“This court ruling is a major setback for Nebraska’s farm families and ethanol producers,” said Governor Ricketts.  “President Trump delivered year-round E15 for our farm families.  Now it’s time for the Biden Administration to step up.  They should champion ethanol production and year round E15 by appealing this ruling, and if necessary, taking legislative action.”

