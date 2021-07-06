TBRC’s Specialty Foods Market Outlook With A Focus On South America

Segments covered: By Product Type – Cheese and Plant-based Cheese, Frozen or Refrigerated Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Chips, Pretzels, Snacks, Bread and Baked Goods, Chocolate and Other Confectionery, Others; By Distribution Channel – Food Service, Retail, Online; By Consumer Generation – Gen-Z, Millennials, Gen-X, Baby Boomers

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s specialty food market research report, the market is at a developing stage in South American countries. The market is supported by increased health awareness in countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. The market is also aided by the presence of a large number of households, urbanization, and high disposable incomes. A large number of supermarkets, convenience stores, food services, sports nutrition chains, online retail stores contribute to the market size in the region.



The market is also supported by increasing investments in countries in South America. In May 2021, Brazilian company BRF invested into alternative proteins to reinforce their positions in Brazil, the US, and Europe. BRF´s plan includes cultivated meat through a partnership with the Israel based Agtech company, Aleph Farm. his technology produces meat in laboratories from animal cells.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030 covers major specialty foods companies, specialty foods market share by company, specialty foods manufacturers, specialty foods market size, and specialty foods market forecasts. The report also covers the global specialty foods market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Specialty Foods Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3171&type=smp

The global specialty food market size is expected grow from $138.79 billion in 2020 to $161.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $247.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The South America specialty foods market specifically is to grow at a similar rate, from $28.4 billion in 2020 to $48.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. Growth of the market in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing preferences for specialty foods, growing health awareness, increasing disposable income, rapidly growing urban population, growing retail stores and product innovations.

The launch of high quality and innovative products such as plant-based, convenience, better-for-you, non-GMO products with authenticity, and products with unique attributes such as low fat, low calorie, low sodium, high protein, no dairy and organic is among major specialty food industry trends shaping the growth of the specialty food stores industry. For instance, in February 2020, PANOS Brands, engaged in production and sales of a unique portfolio of specialty and natural brands announced the launch of its new products which includes Amore Organic Ready-To-Eat Legumes, KA•ME Asian Rice Crackers, Amore Organic Ready-To-Eat Legumes, Chatfield’s Premium Allergen-Safe Organic Baking Bars, Andrew & Everett rBGH-BST Hormone Free Melting Cheese, and MI-DEL Organic Apple Cinnamon Cookies. Therefore, the launch of new innovative and healthy products is likely to be a major trend driving the sales of the specialty foods industry globally.

Major players covered in the global specialty foods market are Compass Group, Chobani, World Central Kitchen, Eden Creamery, AeroFarms, Safe Catch Foods, Union Wine Co., Daily Harvest, a2 Milk, Amy’s Kitchen, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Pacmoore Products Inc.

Specialty Foods Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Functional Beverages Market - By Type (Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks, Dairy-Based Beverages, Juices, Enhanced Water, Others), By Function (Health and Wellness, Wealth Management), By Distribution Channel (Brick and Mortar, Specialty Foodservice stores, Online), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2023

Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

Plant-Based-Meat Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

Organic Snack Food Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

Diabetic Foods Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/