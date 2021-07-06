Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,675 in the last 365 days.

Official working visit by Federal Councillor Sommaruga to Senegal and Ghana

Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana Download logo

This visit is to follow up on the innovative Climate Cooperation Agreement signed between Ghana and Switzerland (the first with an African country and second in the world) under Article 6 the Paris Agreement in November 2020.

Ms Sommaruga will attend a ministerial roundtable discussion to assess progress towards implementation. She will also seek assurances that the private sector will be able to benefit from the carbon credits system laid out in the Swiss-Ghanaian bilateral agreement, according to a press release by the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications DETEC last week.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of Switzerland in Ghana.

You just read:

Official working visit by Federal Councillor Sommaruga to Senegal and Ghana

Distribution channels: Environment, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.