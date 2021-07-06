Official working visit by Federal Councillor Sommaruga to Senegal and Ghana

This visit is to follow up on the innovative Climate Cooperation Agreement signed between Ghana and Switzerland (the first with an African country and second in the world) under Article 6 the Paris Agreement in November 2020.

Ms Sommaruga will attend a ministerial roundtable discussion to assess progress towards implementation. She will also seek assurances that the private sector will be able to benefit from the carbon credits system laid out in the Swiss-Ghanaian bilateral agreement, according to a press release by the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications DETEC last week.