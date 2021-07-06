Europe Dental Burs and Endodontic Files Market Is Expected to Reach $778.62 Million by 2028: Says AMR

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, increase in geriatric population, surge in dental tourism, and growing awareness of oral health drive the Europe dental burs and endodontic files market. Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce websites segment would remain lucrative by 2028. By region, on the other hand, the market across the UK would register the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe Dental Burs And Endodontic Files Market was pegged at $477.46 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $778.62 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11875



Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, increase in geriatric population, surge in dental tourism, and growing awareness of oral health drive the Europe dental burs and endodontic files market. On the dearth of skilled professionals restrains the growth to some extent. However, rise in disposable income and increase in R&D activities in the healthcare sector are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic has postponed the dental surgical procedures across the continent, thereby impacting the Europe dental burs and endodontic files market negatively.

At the same time, the logistics and supply of raw materials required for production of endodontic files and dental burs were also affected, especially during the first phase of the lockdown. However, the situation has started getting better, and the market is anticipated to recoup soon.

The Europe dental burs and endodontic files market is analyzed across product, distribution channel, and country. Based on product, the diamond burs segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2028. The endodontic NiTi alloy files segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11875



Based on distribution channel, the e-commerce websites segment held the major share in 2020, generating nearly three-fifths of the Europe dental burs and endodontic files market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Germany garnered the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market. Simultaneously, the market across the UK would manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The other countries studied in the report take in France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the Europe dental burs and endodontic files market report include MANI, Inc, Tri Hawk, Inc., Shenzhen Rogin Medical Co., Ltd, Prima Dental Group, Coltene Holding AG, EdgeEndo, Danaher Corporation (KaVo Dental GmbH), DynaFlex, Dentsply Sirona Inc., and Golden Star Medical Co., Ltd. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access





We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Workplace Stress Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Personal Mobility Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Fertility Test Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Fluoroscopy Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Spirometer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Medical Nutrition Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



U.S. Pain Management Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research