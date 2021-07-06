DoveCote Restaurant Adds New Executive Chef From Walt Disney World - Brian Lamparski
New Executive Chef Brian Lamparski brings years of fine dining experience to Orlando's DoveCote RestaurantORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DoveCote Restaurant in downtown Orlando is pleased to announce Brian Lamparski as its new Executive Chef. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Chef Lamparski brings over 20 years of culinary excellence to Orlando’s fine dining scene. Establishing his bonafides in internationally known restaurants such as Spago’s and The Signature Room, Chef Lamparski also learned the art of fine butchery at renowned Jim's Quality Meats in Darien, Illinois before spending 14 years as a chef at the Walt Disney World Resort.
“Walt Disney World was an unbelievable experience for me as a chef, said Chef Lamparski. From the diversity of cooking styles to the world class staff and facilities, WDW helped prepare me to lead a world class kitchen”
"Bringing Chef Lamparski in as Executive Chef is a significant milestone for us," said Rob Tazioli, owner of DoveCote Restaurant. We want to show our patrons and the Orlando community our commitment to fine dining in the area. Chef Lamparski brings a wealth of culinary experience to our kitchen, but he also brings an equally important part to DoveCote Restaurant from his time at Disney World; understanding the guest experience. From our beautifully designed dining room, world class open kitchen and our one-of-a-kind courtyard, we want the dining experience to match the ambiance and aesthetics of the restaurant for every guest that walks through our doors.
About DoveCote Restaurant
DoveCote is an American cuisine restaurant with French inspired flavors located in the stately 390 North building in downtown Orlando. Conveniently located next to the Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Art Center, Orlando City Soccer Stadium and other downtown landmarks, DoveCote Restaurant is truly a restaurant for all occasions with outdoor seating, private dining, a great hall and a spirited main dining room and bar.
Visit DoveCote Restaurant online at https://www.dovecoteorlando.com
rob Tazioli
DoveCote Restaurent
email us here
+1 407-930-1700
Visit us on social media:
Facebook