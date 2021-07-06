Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Genito-Urinary Drugs Market 2021-2030

Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global genito-urinary drugs market is expected to grow from $49.24 billion in 2020 to $53.78 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $63.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the gastrointestinal drugs market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3144&type=smp

The genito-urinary drugs market consists of sales of genito-urinary drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce genito-urinary drugs to treat genito-urinary diseases such as urinary tract infections, male reproductive diseases, voiding diseases, female reproductive diseases, glomerular disorders, urinary calculi, cystic kidney disease, Reno vascular diseases, benign prostate diseases, and other related diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce infertility drugs, hormonal contraceptives, erectile dysfunction drugs and hormonal replacement drugs to treat infertility, infections and prevent pregnancy. It also consists of establishments which produce drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy, drugs for urinary incontinence and overactive bladder, diuretics to treat urinary calculi, glomerular disorders and other urinary disorders.

Trends In The Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market

Pharmaceutical companies are investing in development of new class drugs for treating overactive bladders (OAB). Earlier anti-muscarinic agents have been used for the treatment of OAB. Going forward, the market is expected to be driven by a new class of drug known as beta-3 adrenergic agonists that has been increasingly used to treat OAB. Beta-3 adrenergic agonists are drugs which cause the bladder muscles to relax without causing side effects such as dry mouth.

Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Segments:

The global genito-urinary drugs market is further segmented based on type, distribution channel, route of administration, drug classification, mode of purchase and geography.

By Type: Hormonal Contraceptives, Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy, Drugs For Infertility, Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction, Drugs For Urinary Incontinence And Overactive Bladder, Drugs For Infections And Others, Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy, Diuretics

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global genito-urinary drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest region in the global genito-urinary drugs market, accounting for 55% of the market in 2020.

Read More On The Report For The Global Genito-Urinary Drugs Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genito-urinary-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides genito-urinary drugs global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global genito-urinary drugs market, genito-urinary drugs market share, genito-urinary drugs global market players, genito-urinary drugs global market segments and geographies, genito-urinary drugs global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The genito-urinary drugs global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Genito-Urinary Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Daiichi Sankyo Company, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Astellas Pharma Inc, Allergan Plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2021:

CAR-T Therapy Market - By Target Antigen (CD19 Therapy, CD22 Therapy, BCMA Therapy, Others), By Application (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma, Follicular Lymphoma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Multiple Myeloma, Others), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/car-t-therapy-market

Dry Eye Medication Market - By Prescription Type (OTC Drugs, Prescription Drugs) By Drug Variation (Branded, Generic) By Type Of Product (Aqueous, Evaporative, Aqueous And Evaporative) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Eye Health Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) By Delivery System (Liquid, Gel, Ointment, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-eye-medication-market

Ophthalmology Drugs Market - By Type (Antiglaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Medication And Other Ophthalmological Drugs), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores And Others), By Drug Classification (Branded Drugs And Generic Drugs), By Mode Of Purchase (Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs) And, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ophthalmology-drugs-market

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/