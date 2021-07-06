Ikoma Fine Chemical joins BuyChemJapan
Ikoma Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. has entered into a product promotion partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation, and its online marketplace BuyChemJapan.OSAKA CITY, OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ikoma Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. has entered into a product promotion partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation, the Japan-based operators of an online chemical marketplace, to promote their Calcium acetate monohydrate, Zinc acetate dihydrate and Potassium hydrogen sulfate.
We are pleased to announce that Ikoma Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (President: Yukie Ikoma) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies working with the chemical marketplace “BuyChemJapan”, a marketplace created and operated by the Osaka, Japan headquartered BuyChemJapan Corporation . (President: Masa Oguchi).
Ikoma Fine Chemicals celebrates its 81st anniversary this year and has significant experience in the manufacture of inorganic chemicals. With a well-earned reputation for manufacturing highly stable, quality products, Ikoma is rightly proud of its status as a highly competitive brand that is a market leader both in Japan and internationally. Under this new agreement, buyers around the world can connect with Ikoma and its products through BuyChemJapan.
BuyChemJapan is a start-up spun off from Daishin Co., Ltd, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its well-received free online marketplace, which specializes in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.
The marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers.
Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click; there is no need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (available after launch).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
BuyChemJapan is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers and will launch its marketplace on 21st July 2021 to optimize transactions for both manufacturers and buyers.
If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you!
Those wishing to be notified of the launch of BuyChemJapan’s new marketplace can go to https://buychemjapan.com/lp/introducing-buychemjapan/ and sign up for notification of when the marketplace launches.
Online Marketplace buychemjapan.com (Online from July 21st, 2021)
Company Email marketing@buychemjapan.com
Telephone 81-6-6371-3730
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZQJLAxokdnl1SSNvievzSQ
Twitter https://twitter.com/buychemjapan
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/buychemjapan
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BuyChemJapan
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/buychemjapan
Yousuke Nishida
BuyChemJapan Corporation
+81 6-6371-3730
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn