“Opposed Desires” Acquired by Hot Tree Publishing, LGBTQ+ Romance Releasing Worldwide November 2021

Hot Tree Publishing Acquires Sapphic Romance, “Opposed Desires”
If you’re looking for witty banter and big emotions, this is the read for you.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is delighted to announce the publication of Downingtown, Pennsylvania-based author Katherine McIntyre and her latest novel with Hot Tree Publishing "Opposed Desires". Marked for release November 12, 2021.
“We love a great series, and book two in Katherine McIntyre's stand-alone Rehoboth Pact, 'Opposed Desires' is a stunning romantic addition to this steamy and moving series,” said Hot Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With some of our favourite tropes of enemies to lovers and holiday romances between the pages, "Opposed Desires" focuses on the moving and emotive journeys characters travel, creating a swoon-worthy romance.
“This is a highly character-driven story with amazing growth,” says Hot Tree’s acquisitions editor, Olivia Ventura. “Seeing Aubrey develop through this book will melt even the hardest heart.”
"Last night had been an escape she’d never expected. Whatever demon possessed her tongue to invite Selina Beckett on a walk to the beach had also pushed her into word vomiting her issues all over the woman she spent most of her time teasing. And yet, Selina’s company had been the exact medicine she needed. The woman didn’t dole out the sad puppy eyes that made her skin crawl or the pitying ‘ohs’ at the mention of the big C. Instead, her honest, frank responses were a welcome dose of realism.” - from “Opposed Desires”
The last thing owner of the Renegades bar, Selina Beckett, expects to see on vacation is Aubrey Moore in the middle of a personal crisis. Every time they meet, they clash—whether Aubrey was picking up women at Selina’s bar or flirting to try and get her attention. Selina’s not interested in flings, cheaters, or womanizers, so she’s made a point to avoid Aubrey at all costs. But this raw, real side of Aubrey convinces her to bend those rules, just a little. The more Selina gets to know Aubrey beyond the bravado, the more she begins to fall. But each day closer to the end of their vacation marks a return to reality—one where this entanglement between them won’t survive.
"When I started writing the first book in the Rehoboth Pact trilogy, it was meant to be a standalone. However, one side character stood out SO much that she demanded her own book. Thus came 'Opposed Desires', Aubrey and Selina’s book," said author Katherine McIntyre. "Enemies to lovers happens to be one of my favorite tropes, and if you’re looking for witty banter and big emotions, this is the read for you."
About the author: Katherine McIntyre is a feisty chick with a big attitude despite her short stature. She writes stories featuring snarky women, ragtag crews, and men with bad attitudes—and there's an equally high chance for a passionate speech thrown into the mix. As an eternal geek and tomboy who’s always stepped to her own beat, she’s made it her mission to write stories that represent the broad spectrum of people out there, from different cultures and races to all varieties of men and women. Learn more at www.katherine-mcintyre.com.
