EcoSmart Supply Co. on Game-Changing Mission to Eradicate Single-Use Plastics with The Rice Straw

The Rice Straw is the hottest innovation in eco-friendly plastic alternatives.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- EcoSmart Supply Co. , is pleased to announce the launch of its first and highly anticipated product aimed at eradicating single-use plastics, The Rice Straw. EcoSmart Supply Co. is an up-and-coming distribution company of eco-friendly alternatives to single-use plastics. The company’s mission is to eradicate single-use plastics by replacing them with all-natural options made from rice. Since its inception in 2020, EcoSmart Supply Co. has developed relationships with the best like-minded manufacturers in the world who care about sustainability, the world’s oceans, and the longevity of humanity.In the company’s latest news, EcoSmart Supply Co. has officially launched its first product – The Rice Straw. The Rice Straw is an edible straw made from rice materials using high quality production to ensure quality, hygiene, food safety, and environmental sustainability. The product’s rice and tapioca starch ingredients are 100% natural, organic, biodegradable, and last longer than any other eco-friendly single-use plastic on the market.“Unless you’ve watched the popular documentary Seaspiracy on Netflix, or unless you’re up-to-date on legislation to ban single-use plastics, you may not know that it takes a plastic straw up to 400 years to decompose,” says founder of EcoSmart Supply Co., Ben Bright. “In fact, more than 8 million tons of plastic enters the ocean every single year, with the U.S. alone using 500 million plastic straws. This is alarming to say the least. That being said, consumers don’t have to make big changes to make a dramatic impact. Small steps, such as utilizing our rice-based product, The Rice Straw, can help to inspire others and protect our planet.”According to Bright, consumers also need to be aware of the fact that not all eco-friendly products are beneficial for the environment. For example, a study done by the CBC in 2019 found that too many single-use coffee pods, often marketed as compostable, are ending up in landfills – due to the lack of composting services offered by municipalities.“Let’s face it, coffee pods are not all-natural products and do not simply decompose in a matter of days or weeks,” Bright states. “As such, there is a lot of damage done to the planet and wildlife, though these companies will make you believe otherwise. Consumers should feel confident to know that The Rice Straw is 100% natural and sustainable, fully biodegrading in just 90 days. It is our mission to reject single-use plastics, and it should be yours, too.”The Rice Straw is available on the company’s website in bulk quantities of 50, 100, 150, or 1000.For more information about EcoSmart Supply Co., or to order, please visit https://ecosmartsupply.co/ About EcoSmart Supply Co.The idea for EcoSmart Supply Co. was conceived in 2019 by founder Ben Bright during a family vacation in southeast Asia. Despite the ongoing global pandemic, Bright was able to secure the distribution of The Rice Straw to multiple local cafes and restaurants and is currently working to secure a partnership with one of the largest food chains in the world.In addition to its already trending The Rice Straw, EcoSmart Supply Co. will also soon be launching other rice-based products, including coffee stir sticks, to-go containers, plates, and bags.