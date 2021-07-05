THE VOICE OF THE CUSTOMER BECOMES THE LEADING CHARACTER WITH FOREST RIM TECHNOLOGY'S TEXTUAL ETL.
We are a software company specializing in unstructured data management, specifically TEXT, Textual ETL, which helps companies, institutions and governments to leverage the data”ESTADO DE MéXICO, MEXICO, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asking questions and listening to the voice of the customer has become a lifeline for many professional services firms, as they must act on the latest information and respond to the needs of the marketplace, which evolve faster than ever before.
— John Salazar. Forest RIM Technology's LATAM Sales Director,
Many years ago, digital surveys or even in situ surveys were used as a way to find out the public’s thoughts on our products or services. Today this is still effective and useful, but it results in huge volumes of data, which is why companies often lose a significant part of the information collected.
“We are a software company specializing in unstructured data management, specifically TEXT, and we offer a proprietary product called Textual ETL, which helps companies, institutions and governments to leverage the data in their documents, emails, contracts, or any type of document” said Forest Rim Technology's LATAM Sales Director, John Salazar.
Informal feedback provides a solution to keep up with what customers want, complementing and informing more formal programs.
Nowadays, AI is required to help companies make sense of this data. Forest Rim Technology is revolutionizing the efficient processing of large volumes of informal feedback, whether from social media, call center recordings, e-mails, chats or bots. Technology known as TEXTUAL ETL may even transform the way formal surveys are conducted. The company's software, led by the father of data warehousing, Bill Inmon, bridges the gap between structured and unstructured data.
Unstructured data is the by-product of human communications, if unstructured non-analog data is considered, whereas structured data is numerical or transactional.
“All companies need to have the ability to control the cycle of collecting, generating, storing, sharing and — most importantly — USING data as a means for building trust and generating value to customers.”, Salazar concludes.
