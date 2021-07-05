Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,860 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (04 July 2021)

New Cases: 106 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 36,926 Active Cases: 2,160 Total Recovered: 33,326 (28 New) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 98 (25 New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 13 Total Tests Conducted: 273,402 (799 New) Total Deaths: 1,208 (3 New) Total Vaccinated to Date: First Dose - 385,242 (0 New). Second Dose 43,165 (0 New)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (04 July 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.