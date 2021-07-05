Statement By Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) Perthes on the visit to Kauda, South Kordofan

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, Volker Perthes, together with the Special Envoys to Sudan and South Sudan of Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States of America (the Troika) conducted an official mission to Kauda, South Kordofan on 2 to 3 July 2021. SRSG Perthes was also accompanied by country representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

The delegation met with representatives of the Liberation Council of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement – North Abdelaziz El Hilu faction (SPLM - N) and also with members of the civil administration, civil society, the Women’s Association and Christian and Muslim religious leaders.

SRSG Perthes commended the resilience of the people in the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile having experienced tremendous suffering during the time of the former regime and the life they are building today.

SRSG Perthes emphasized that now is the time for peace for all Sudanese and recognized the courage of SPLM-N and the Transitional Authorities in signing the 28 March Declaration of Principles which encapsulates a shared vision of the new Sudan. In addressing the SPLM-N Liberation Council, SRSG Perthes underscored, “Now is the time for joint efforts to realize peace. The basis for a peace agreement has already been laid with the Declaration of Principles signed in Juba on 28 March which both sides should remain committed to and live up to”. He also reiterated the commitment of the international community to support the parties in peacemaking and peacebuilding.

The delegation also visited a local school and a hospital where they listened to students and medical staff on their achievements but also local challenges and needs. A UN humanitarian-development technical mission will be travelling next week to Kauda.

The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) is committed to support ongoing and future peace negotiations in Sudan, in collaboration and coordination with other partners, in line with Security Council resolutions 2524 (2020) and 2579 (2021).