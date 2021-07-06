Cint appoints Marie-Louise Howett as Chief Human Resources Officer
Experienced human resources professional will lead the company’s people and culture programs around the world
Marie-Louise will be instrumental in ensuring that our entrepreneurial culture and values of innovation, collaboration and accountability are widely communicated - and reflected in every initiative.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cint, the global software leader in digital insights gathering, has added Marie-Louise Howett to its executive team as Chief Human Resources Officer. In this role, she will be responsible for guiding the company’s global people, culture and workplace strategies, including supporting the company’s growth with employee and talent engagement initiatives. Howett brings more than 20 years of experience to the position and will apply her expertise in leading human resources functions for multi-national organisations in a wide variety of industries.
— Tom Buehlmann, CEO, Cint
“Marie-Louise will be an integral part of Cint’s growth, helping us continue to fulfill our vision for creating an engaging, diverse, inclusive culture, as well as driving the company’s more traditional human resources functions,” said Tom Buehlmann, CEO, Cint. “With 14 offices around the world, and a quickly expanding team, she will be instrumental in ensuring that the company’s entrepreneurial culture and values of innovation, collaboration and accountability are widely communicated - and reflected in every initiative that we undertake.”
Howett has a professional human resources background spanning more than two decades. She has led global teams in the technology, industrial and pharmaceutical/MedTech sectors, and brings broad international experience from roles encompassing Europe, Asia and North America. Before joining Cint’s executive team, Howett served as People, Culture and Communications Director at Unilabs, a leading international Diagnostics Services provider. She has also held senior positions at global giants such as Assa Abloy, Roche and GE. Marie-Louise holds a master’s degree in psychology and work sciences from Linköping University in Sweden. She is based in Stockholm.
About Cint
Cint is a global leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 149 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 2,600 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com
