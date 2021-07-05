Hair Time Salon is thrilled to announce the imminent launch of a brand new Hair Salon at 404 Renaissance Blvd

Hair Time Logo Our New Salon Our Salon Picture of Our Salon's Interior Unisex Salon

The Hair Time Unisex Hair Salon is opening a brand new branch at 404 Renaissance Blvd, North Brunswick, New Jersey 08902.

FRANKLIN PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair Time Salon, a Hair Salon catering to both men and women, located at 3191, Lincoln Highway, Route 27 Franklin Park, New Jersey 08823 is expanding into a new location. The Salon range was first established by an entrepreneur in Pakistan with a passion for hairstyling, Mr. Khawaja M Maqbool, who in 1983, first inaugurated a single hair salon in Pakistan and through industry and hard work, managed to open another salon in the same region within a short period. Mr. Khalil Khawaja has followed his father’s footsteps and has managed to establish a significant presence and an extension of the Hair Time brand in New Jersey, America.

Through loyal customers, lasting relationships, and efficient hair cutting services, Mr. Khalil Khawaja has managed to rapidly develop and consolidate the Hair Time brand. In line with the company’s future vision, and starting the next step in their expansion, he is launching a new branch of Hair Time at 404 Renaissance Blvd, North Brunswick, New Jersey 08902. The Salon timings will remain the same from 10 in the morning till 8 at night on weekdays and up to 7 on weekends. Their extended clientele in the nearby area can avail themselves of a range of hair cutting and styling services, which has remained the same as the 3191 Lincoln Highway outlet. The future Unisex Hair Salon at 404 Renaissance Blvd, offers a range of styling services, and Mr. Khawaja guarantees that their business promises to be more than just another hair salon, with a focus on building lasting relationships between the customers and hairdressers.

The Haircutting services to be offered at the new outlet for women include Straight/U Cut, Bob/Blunt haircut, Layers/Layer trims, hair washing, cutting, and styling, and the salon also provides an option for a simple haircut. Some of the different facials that would be provided are the Regular Facial, Face Polishing, Herbal, Gold, Fresh Fruit, and Body Shop Facials. Hair coloring services also feature among the options with the most in-demand coloring styles being full hair coloring, root touchup, single and double processes, cap, half, full, and partial highlighting of the hair, and basic henna services. Waxing would also be done with eyebrow, upper lip, chin, forehead, sides, full face, a complete arm, legs waxing, underarms, bikini line, and Brazilian wax being some of the more popular options. Finally, women can also get threading done with eyebrow, upper lip, chin, forehead, sides, and full-face threading being provided here at an attractive price.

For men too, this Hair Salon would offer a lot, with haircuts and shampoo being clumped into a single combo. Different forms of facials would also be offered here. Some of the coloring options for men that will be available are full hair color, root touch up, single and double processes, and finally half, full highlights. Waxing Services for men would also be a feature here, consisting of underarm waxing, full back waxing, half-back waxing, chest, and stomach waxing being done here. These are the popular options that would be available to every customer. One of the fundamental attractions of this place that the owner promises, will be the truly exceptional hair-cutting services offered here at very affordable prices, with even certain combo offers and discounts in line to be provided on select days through coupons that can be cashed while getting the service itself.