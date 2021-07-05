Denmark’s multi-spectrum auction fast-tracks national 5G coverage

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Denmark-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW





Extensive cable and DSL infrastructure has been supported by a progressive regulatory regime which has encouraged operator access to both copper and fibre networks. Fibre networks have a fast-growing footprint, while a number of community and metropolitan schemes have supplemented TDC’s own commitments to build out fibre nationally. A number of wholesale fibre schemes have also added to the wider availability of fibre broadband.



The reach of LTE infrastructure is comprehensive, while the MNOs by mid-2021 have also provided about 90% population coverage with 5G. Services based on 5G were initially launched using trial 3.5GHz licences. The multi-spectrum auction held in April 2021 has enabled them to improve the resilience and capacity of 5G. At the same time, all MNOs are engaged in closing down their 3G networks and refarming spectrum for LTE and 5G use.



This report introduces the key aspects of the Danish telecom market, providing data on the fixed network services sector as well as profiles of the major operators. It also analyses market statistics and assesses the key regulatory issues including interconnection, local loop unbundling, number portability and carrier preselection. In addition, the market reviews the fixed broadband and mobile markets, including a range of subscriber forecasts.



BuddeComm notes that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the telecoms market. On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, has offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect has been a reduced (and sometimes negative) subscriber growth, which will continue into 2021.



Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.



On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.



Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.



The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.



Key Developments:



Survey completed for the Havsil cable connecting Denmark to Norway;

Denmarks MNOs closing down 3G services, aiming to provide nationwide 5G coverage by end-2022;

Nokia Networks given five-year managed services contract for TT-Netværket;

TDC expands NB-IoT across its LTE footprint;

AquaComms upgrades the Havfrue submarine cable;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data update to June 2020, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q1 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report

TDC, Telia Denmark, Telenor, MIT Tele (DLG Tele), 3 Denmark, Lycamobile, Tele2, Cibicom, Net 1 Denmark

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Denmark-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665