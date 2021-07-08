Celebrity Film Makeup Artist Kym Lee-King Named USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador During Fibroid Awareness Month

Celebrity makeup artist Kym Lee-King has been named a USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador.

We are honored to welcome Kym Lee-King as our brand ambassador during Fibroid Awareness Month to is help us broaden the understanding about fibroid symptoms and treatment.” — Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity film makeup artist Dr. Kym Lee-King, whose clients have included Whitney Houston, Kerry Washington, and Serena Williams, has been named a USA Fibroid Centers Ambassador. Lee-King, who is also a best-selling author, beauty correspondent for Fox 5 (Good Day D.C.) and the CEO of WinknPout Cosmetics, is turning her star power to reaching women to talk about fibroid disease, from which she suffered for over 12 years before eventually undergoing a hysterectomy.

"We are honored to welcome Kym Lee-King as our brand ambassador," said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO, USA Fibroid Centers. "July is Fibroid Awareness Month, and Dr. Lee-King's is helping us broaden the understanding about fibroid symptoms and treatment will help more women have proactive conversations about their health and well-being with their care providers."

Lee-King is spearheading a “100 Woman Strong Challenge” to encourage women to get screened for fibroids to understand their risks better and take preventive steps before they become symptomatic or, if they already have symptoms explore treatment.

USA Fibroid Centers is offering free screenings during Fibroid Awareness Month to enable women to see if they are likely to experience problems from fibroids, which are non-cancerous uterine tumors. Classic symptoms include heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and constipation. USA Fibroid Centers, the premier provider of non-surgical, FDA-approved Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), and will offer the complimentary consultations in its outpatient clinics located in New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

"I had 14 tumors before I finally decided to get treatment," Lee-King said. "I think I probably suffered from fibroids for almost 12 years because my life and work schedule were hectic, and I felt like I didn't have the two or three weeks to take care of myself."

Although Lee-King consulted with two physicians, she never was seen by a fibroid specialist. "It wasn't offered with my insurance plan, and my GYN recommended a hysterectomy." Lee-King was unaware of uterine-sparing options like Uterine Fibroid Embolization. Concerned that her fibroids might become cancerous, she admits, "I was so fed up that I felt the hysterectomy was a quick, fast solution, and I just wanted to feel better."

Uterine fibroids account for close to half of the estimated 400,000 hysterectomies performed each year in the U.S., making them the number one reason for surgical removal of the uterus. Kastsnelson underscores the need for improved awareness and education.

"Unfortunately, many women don't realize that symptoms caused by fibroids are not normal because they're so common," Katsnelson said. "The more people, like Kym Lee-King, who speak out about fibroids will help women who are suffering know about solutions like uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) before they get irreversible hysterectomies," he added.

As an ambassador, Lee-King is championing fibroid conversations to celebrate Fibroid Awareness Month. July programs with include discussions on the Talk About "U" Instagram Live series, including "Fibroid Awareness and Advocacy" with Lee-King and Tanika Gray Valbrun, Founder, White Dress Project, that will stream live on Friday, July 9 at 6:00 PM [CST].

Other activities include a Ladies of Lavender Day on July 16, when Lee-King will present a makeup tutorial to create a lavender-inspired look for Fibroid Awareness Month.

Lee-King feels it is important to spread education and information to as many women as possible, so no one has to go through the same ordeal she did.

"Legislation for research and education is needed so that women don't have to suffer in silence anymore," Lee-King said.

Registration and information for Fibroid Awareness Month programs can be found on the USA Fibroid Centers' website at www.usafibroidcenters.com.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

USA Ambassador Kym Lee