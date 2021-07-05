Austria - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Austria aiming for national 1Gb/s broadband services

The mobile market benefits from a growing number of MVNOs.



In common with other countries in the region, the telcos as well as the government and regulator have been focussed on delivering improved telecom infrastructure. The government has in train a program to provide a national gigabit service by 2030, delivered by private enterprise though with some state funding. This is based on fibre networks supported by 5G, with the MNOs able to expand the reach of their 5G services following auctions held in March 2019 and September 2020.



The fixed-line broadband market is still dominated by the DSL sector, while the cable broadband sector has held a steady share of connections in recent years. The fibre sector was slow to develop, and although fibre penetration remains low there is considerable vigour among operators to build out network infrastructure. By February 2021, A1 Telekom’s fibre network reached more than 2.3 million premises. Magenta Telekom continues to invest in DOCSIS3.1 technology, and by mid-2021 about a third of premises (some 1.4 million) nationally could access the company’s gigabit service.



This report presents key aspects of the Austrian telecom and ICT markets, including statistical data on the country, the fixed network services sector and telecom infrastructure. It presents an overview of recent regulatory developments affecting broadband access and mobile spectrum.



BuddeComm notes that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the telecoms market. On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, has offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect has been a reduced (and sometimes negative) subscriber growth, which will continue into 2021.



Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.



Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.



The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.



Key Developments:



A1 expecting to provide national coverage with its 5G service by end-2023;

Magenta Telekom extends its 1Gb/s services to a third of premises nationally;

Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction for 5G services;

MNOs deploy 700MHz spectrum for 5G;

Telekom Austria trials XG-Fast technology providing data at over 11Gb/s;

Government provides an additional 1.4 billion for its national broadband program;

Companies mentioned in this report:

Telekom Austria (A1), Tele2, tele.ring, Magenta Telekom (UPC Austria, T-Mobile Austria), 3 Austria, Orange Austria, Mundio, Lycamobile, Yesss!, M:Tel Austria, Hofer Telekom, Xlink.

