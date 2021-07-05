Czech Republic - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Czech MNOs make progress in closing down 3G services

O2 Czech Republic remains the dominant telco in all segments, though there is effective competition, particularly in the mobile sector. In common with developments in other European markets, telcos in the Czech Republic have become multi-service providers, offering a full range of fixed and mobile services.



O2 CR has struggled to improve revenue growth in recent years, and in response it has transitioned itself to face market challenges. Among the changes was its reorganisation into separate business divisions and the spinning off of CETIN as a separate unit to manage the fixed and mobile networks while also operating as a national wholesale network provider. CETIN’s owner, PPF Group, in early 2021 considered an IPO for CETIN.



The mobile sector is concentrated among the three MNOs, despite the regulator having made efforts to facilitate the entry of a new market player by providing spectrum at the multi-band auction held in November 2020. The auction has enabled the licensees to expand the reach of their 5G networks. This process has also been assisted by them closing down 3G networks and refarming spectrum for 5G and LTE use.



Covering developments in the market and regulatory environment, this report provides insights into the evolving fixed-line telecom market of the Czech Republic, offering statistics, profiles of the major operators and an assessment of deployed infrastructure. The report also covers the mobile market, providing an overview of the MNOs as well as developments in technologies and regulatory affairs. A range of market and company statistics provide insights into the state of both the mobile voice and data markets, as well as the performance and strategies of the key network players. In addition, the report reviews the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband sectors, profiling the key players, assessing access platforms and market trends, and providing broadband subscriber forecasts.



BuddeComm notes that the Covid-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the telecoms market. On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, has offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect has been a reduced (and sometimes negative) subscriber growth, which will continue into 2021.



Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.



On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.



Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.



The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.



Key Developments:



Vodafone CR enters into talks with CEZ, potentially to cooperate in offering services;

O2 CR expands 5G service;

CETIN commits to extending GPON fibre to one million premises by 2027;

Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction for 5G, raising CZK5.596 billion;

Czech MNOs progress with closing down 3G services;

Report update includes the regulator’s monitoring report to December 2020, annual report and market reports for 2019, telcos’ operating and financial data to Q1 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report

T-Mobile Czech Republic, GTS Czech, Èeské Radiokomunikace, MobilKom, BT, ÈD-Telematika, ÈEZ ICT Services, UPC Ceska Republika, O2 Czech Republic, Vodafone Czech Republic, Nej TV, RIO Media, Nordic Telecom (MobilKom, U:fon).

Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Czech-Republic-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

