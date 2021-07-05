Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Philippines - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Philippines’ telecom sector weathers the Covid-19 storm

Sydney, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets.
With services already offered by Smart and Globe Telecom, the sector is expected to develop rapidly during the next few years, not least as a result of the pandemic which has encouraged greater use of mobile broadband services among subscribers.

There has also been focussed investment on fibre infrastructure to support fixed broadband services and also provide backhaul for mobile networks. PLDT is the main provider of fibre-based broadband in the country. In the first quarter of 2021 alone its fibre network was extended by some 49,000km.


Although overall broadband penetration is barely at 5% - with most broadband use being via the mobile platform – subscriber growth is expected to be about 10% for 2021, partly supported by the wider reach of network infrastructure as also by the particular effects of the pandemic, which has focussed attention on home broadband availability and on network capacity.


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

