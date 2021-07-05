Helicopter MRO Services Market to Reach USD 10.23 Billion by 2028; Deal of H&P General Aviation Services with Rolls-Royce and APA for Helicopter Engine Support Will Promote Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in helicopter MRO services market are Airbus SAS (The Netherlands), Heli-One (Canada), Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.), Leonardo S.p.A (Italy), MTU Aero Engines AG (Germany), Rolls-Royce Plc (The U.K), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helicopter MRO services market size is expected to reach USD 10.23 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period. The flourishing aviation industry due to a high number of aircraft and helicopter deliveries in India, Japan, China, and Australia will bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Helicopter MRO Services Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By MRO Service Operators (Flight Inspection, Power By Hour, Overhaul, Repairs, and Others {Avionics, Driveshaft, Rotor Blades}), By Helicopter Type (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), By Application (Civil {Emergency Medical Services, Corporate Services, Search and Rescue, and Others} and Military), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” The market size stood at USD 7.21 billion in 2020.





COVID-19 Impact:

Deadly Impact of the Pandemic on Helicopter MRO Services Industry

The financial ruin caused by the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in an enormous loss for the aviation sector. The demand for helicopter MRO service dropped significantly due to suspended deliveries and disrupted manufacturing. However, companies such as Airbus SAS, Heli-One, and Honeywell International, Inc. are strategizing new ways to combat this financial disruption. Moreover, prominent companies are also introducing mobile-based MRO software services to simplify the critical helicopter engine, line, and fleet maintenance. Besides, the utilization of helicopter fleets for emergency medical services for COVID-19 patients can improve the industry's stance amid the global pandemic.





The report on market comprises:

A wide-ranging analysis of the industry

Crucial insights into the market

Megatrends and developments

Essential information on COVID-19

Future market value

Competitive Landscape

Regional data





Driving Factor:

Rising Popularity of Power by Hour (PBH) Helicopter MRO Services to Bolster Growth

The growing acceptance of PHB due to its advantages, such as reduced financial risk, prediction of accurate maintenance costs, and ease in accessibility of component maintenance and others, will have an excellent impact on the helicopter MRO services market growth. The increasing number of contracts between MRO service providers and helicopter operators will further drive the global market. For instance, in December 2020, Safran signed a support by hour (SBH) contract with the State Grid General Aviation Company (SGGAC) that encompasses MRO services for its H215 and H225 fleets. The contract also involves a long-term MRO service agreement supporting a total of 4 Makila engines. Besides, comprising the renewal of SBH support for 14 Arriel 2D engines powering the operator's fleet of 13 H125 helicopters.





Regional Insights:

Existing MRO Service Providers to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 3.09 billion in 2020. The growth is attributed to the procurement of advanced helicopters in the US. The presence of prominent helicopter MRO service providers and OEMs such as ST Engineering, Aerospace, HAECO Group, AAR, and Aviation Technical Services can escalate the growth in the region. Europe is predicted to expand radically during the forecast period. Presence of companies such as Airbus S.A.S. Rolls-Royce, Safran, MTU Aero Engines, and others will propel the industry in Europe. For instance, In December 2020, The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) awarded a one-year contract to the NHV group to provide MRO services for three H145 aircraft to support their Special Forces’ training program at Laupheim (HSG64).





Competitive Landscape:

Eminent Companies Offers Innovative Solutions to Remain at Forefront

Companies are constantly working on upgrading their solutions and improving their stance in the industry. Key players are devising plans to improve their market presence through contracts, agreements, and collaborations. The expansion plans for MRO service stations by major companies can have a stupendous effect on the market growth in the forthcoming years.





Market Segments:

Based on helicopter type, the market is categorized into lightweight, medium-weight, and heavy-weight helicopters. The lightweight segment is likely to hold the largest helicopter MRO services market share during the forecast period. The demand for lightweight helicopters from countries such as China and India for emergency medical services will aid the segment’s growth.

Based on the MRO service operators, the market is classified into flight inspection, power by the hour, overhaul, repairs, and others (avionics, driveshaft, and rotor blades). Based on application, the global market is categorized into civil and military helicopters. The military segment is expected to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.





List of renowned helicopter MRO services providers operating in the global market:

Airbus SAS (The Netherlands)

Heli-One (Canada)

Honeywell International Inc. (The U.S.)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

MTU Aero Engines AG (Germany)

Rolls-Royce Plc (The U.K)

Safran Group (France)

StandardAero (The U.S.)

Textron Inc. (The U.S.)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (The U.S.)





Key Development:

January 2020: Rolls-Royce Plc and Asia Pacific Aerospace (APA) collaborated with H&P General Aviation Services Co., Ltd for helicopter engine support in China. The H&P General Aviation Services facility, based in Chinese, offers in-country service for Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 turboshaft engines.





