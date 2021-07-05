Botulinum Toxin Market 2026 | Will Reach 8,309.0 Million by 2026, Exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0%

Top Players Covered in the Botulinum Toxin Market Research Report Are Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (California, U.S.), Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Gansu, China), USWM, LLC. (Kentucky, U.S.), Merz Pharma (Frankfurt, Germany), HUGEL, Inc. (Seoul, Republic of Korea), Galderma (Lausanne, Switzerland), Medytox (Cheongju-si, South Korea), Allergan (Dublin, Ireland) and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Botulinum Toxins Market Size| 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2026 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. Botulinum Toxins Market | 2021 size will witness considerable growth in the coming years due to the inflating demand for botulinum toxinns across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Botulinum Toxin Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2021-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 4,490.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach 8,309.0 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0%.

Escalating Demand for Botulinum Toxin Procedures to Create Attractive Growth Opportunities

The rising demand for improved aesthetic appearance has created a subsequent demand for botulinum toxin industry procedures around the world. Fortune Business Insights has identified increasing demand as one of the primary factors that are contributing to the growth of the global market. As far as therapeutics are concerned, the botulinum toxin holds massive potential with more than 100 approved botulinum toxin associated therapeutics existing in the market. Besides currently approved methods, there a host of therapeutic procedures that have lined up for clinical trials. The aforementioned factors will favor growth of the global botulinum toxin market in the forthcoming years.





Global Botulinum Toxins Market Highlights:

The Botulinum Toxins Market report offers an in-depth analysis of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient industry and the demand drivers by highlighting information on several aspects of the market. Prudent Markets addresses all these aspects and provides the latest scoop and detailed eye-opening study on all major & emerging business segments. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry. The development scope, feasibility study, Botulinum Toxin Market concentration, and maturity analysis is elaborated in this report.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers.

Leading Players operating in the Botulinum Toxin Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

ALLERGAN

Ipsen Pharma

Merz Pharma

Medytox

US WorldMeds, LLC (Solstice Neurosciences, LLC)

Galderma laboratories

Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc.





Botulinum toxins are widely used for improving aesthetic appearances. The effectiveness of botulinum toxins in aesthetic applications such as treatment of moderate to severe glabellar lines have significantly contributed to the global botulinum toxin market growth. Anticipated regulatory approvals in therapeutic applications have led to significant botulinum toxins market growth. The increasing research and development initiatives aimed at the betterment of existing treatment methods, in addition to new methods, will favor growth of the market in the coming years. The high effectiveness of botulinum toxins in therapeutic applications have significantly contributed to the botulinum toxin market growth.

The outbreak of covid-19 in the global market has made companies uncertain about their future scenario as the prolonged lock-down finds a serious economic slump. The latest survey on COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Botulinum Toxin Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. Essential growth factors and study of Basis points [BPS] have been discussed in the following report. Research Report explains a detailed overview of market dynamics, segmentation, product portfolio, business plans, and the latest development in the industry.





Increasing Product Launches Will Account for Substantial Growth

The high demand for botulinum toxin has led to several product innovations. Resulting from the high demand, there has been a subsequent rise in the number of product launches worldwide. Fortune Business Insights predicts that increasing product launches will constitute an increase in the overall botulinum toxins market value. With several market operators currently operating in the botulinum toxins industry, the market is set to surpass US$ 8000 Mn global value by 2026.

In January 2019, Huons Global announced the launch of a new botulinum toxin product in Korea. The Liztox was designed specifically to treat forehead wrinkles. The company’s plans to extend its sales internationally will favor the global botulinum toxin market in the coming years. Additionally, the company completed several clinical trials for the product and gained approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in the same year. The report encompasses product launches, similar to Huons’ latest botulinum toxin product and signifies the importance of these products on the global botulinum toxin industry.





Global Botulinum Toxin Market Segmentation

By Application

Therapeutics

Chronic Migraine

Spasticity

Overactive Bladder

Cervical Dystonia

Blepharospasm

Others

Aesthetics

By End User

Specialty and Dermatology Clinics

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

By Type

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Botulinum Toxin Type B





