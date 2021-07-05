Global Microcarrier Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021 to 2030

Browse key industry insights spread across 195 pages with 135 market data tables and 91 figures & charts from the report, “Microcarrier Market, By Product (Consumables and Equipment) By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Cell and Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, and Others), By Material Type (Alginate-based, Collagen-based, Dextran-based, Polystyrene-based, and Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization & Contract Manufacturing Organization, Academic and Research Institutes, and Cell Branks), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) — Market Size and Forecasting to 2030”, in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microcarrier market revenue has been valued at USD 1,300.0 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030. The growth of the market is expected to be fueled by the increasing demand for cell-based vaccines and growing R&D funding for cell and gene research by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, along with technological advancement in microcarrier development.

Microcarriers are small polymeric beads composed of a solid matrix that provide an attachment surface to the suspended cell culture. Their main function is to act as a support matrix and thereby facilitate the growth of the adherent cells in bioreactors for large-scale commercial production of vaccines and biologics.

Microcarriers enable the precise control of cell growth conditions in sophisticated bioreactors while reducing the number of incubators required and providing the ease of scale-up. As a result, the demand for microcarriers in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has been growing, which will provide a major impetus to market growth.

Apart from this, the growth of the microcarrier market will be driven by increasing demand for stem cell therapy, growing cancer burden, and increased risk of virus outbreaks and infectious diseases. The risk of virus outbreaks and infectious diseases like COVID-19 has grown in recent times, owing to rising population, growing contact between humans and animals, and climate change. This has increased the demand for vaccines. As cell culture is an important part of vaccine development due to its shortened lead time and suitability for large-scale vaccine production, this has given a major thrust to the global microcarrier market.

Factors such as increasing incidence of diseases requiring cell therapy and growing R&D funding by biopharmaceutical companies and research institutes are going to play a critical role in market development. Further, rising demand for monoclonal antibodies for the targeted treatment of cancer and other chronic disorders is expected to create major opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

However, stem cell biology, in which microcarriers are mainly used, involves extensive R&D on new therapies and requires high quality equipment, reagents, and media. This, along with the need to comply with regulatory guidelines, increases the cost of cell biology research. The high cost of stem cell biology research can restraint the growth of the microcarrier market.

Microcarrier Market, by Product

Based on product, the global market for microcarriers has been segmented into consumables and equipment. The consumables segment dominated the market by holding the largest market share in 2020, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of microcarrier beads, media, and reagents for various applications, including cell culture procedures.

Microcarrier Market, by Application

Based on application, the market has been categorized into biopharmaceutical production, cell and gene therapy, tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, and others. Among these segments, the biopharmaceutical production segment dominated the market in 2020, with the largest market share. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and vaccines and the growth of major pharmaceutical companies.

Microcarrier Market, by Material type

Based on the material type, the global microcarrier market has been divided into alginate-based, dextran-based, collagen-based, polystyrene-based, and others. Among these, the collagen-based segment is projected to exhibit high growth and dominate the global market during the forecast period, as collagen provides a natural microenvironment for cells to adhere to and grow rapidly.

Collagen-based microcarriers help control the cell growth conditions precisely in computer-controlled bioreactors and reduce the floor space and incubator volume needed for manufacturing operations. Such advantages are going to increase the demand for collagen-based microcarriers during the forecast period.

Microcarrier Market, by End User

Based on end user, the global market has been divided into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research & contract manufacturing organizations, academic and research institutes, and cell banks. Among these, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment captured a large share of the market in 2020. Increasing awareness about the benefits associated with cell-based vaccines and their growing regulatory approvals are the major growth drivers for this segment.

Microcarrier Market, by Region

Region-wise, the global microcarrier market has been segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2020 due to factors such as increasing R&D activities in biologics and cell and gene therapies, growing investments in cell-based research, and technological advancements.

The Asia Pacific microcarrier market will also register high growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing R&D expenditures in gene and cell therapy in the region. China is a global leader in gene and cell therapy with a significant number of clinical trials completed and a large number of patents being issued by the Chinese government.

India is another key player in vaccine manufacturing. Vaccine production in the country has witnessed a major surge after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and research institutes in India for developing vaccines and biotherapeutics will drive the market during the forecast period.

Some Major Market Developments Considered in the Report:

January 2021 – Thermo Fisher Scientific launched 500 L HyPerforma DynaDrive S.U.B. system, which offers improved performance and scalability for optimal cell culture performance.

November 2020 – Researchers from Singapore-MIT Alliance for Science and Technology (SMART) developed a dissolvable, gelatin-based microcarrier that offers higher yield and cost effectiveness for large-scale cell production.

October 2020 - Cytiva, a global provider of technologies and services for the development of therapeutics, announced its plans to open a 80,000-ft2 manufacturing facility in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, by the end of 2020. The company also invested USD 500 million for increasing its global manufacturing capacity.

September 2020 – Thermo Fisher Scientific opened a new Bioprocessing Collaboration Center (BCC) in St. Louis, Missouri (US), with the aim of providing single-use bioprocess technology and pharma services.

COVID-19 Impact on the Microcarrier Market

The QMI team has closely monitored the impact of COVID-19 on the global microcarrier market. After COVID-19 was officially declared as a pandemic by WHO, several major pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and start-ups geared up their R&D efforts to develop drugs and vaccines for the infectious disease. Due to increased R&D activities and funding, the demand for cell culture products, including microcarrier products, is expected to grow over the next few years. This will provide a major stimulus to the global market for microcarriers.

Some Major Findings of the Microcarrier Market Report Include:

Major global microcarrier market developments & forecast analysis, along with a region-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries.

An in-depth microcarrier market study by segments with trend-based insights.

Profiles of major market players operating in the global microcarrier market, which include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Merck, Lonza Group, Getinge AB, ChemoMetec, Cesco Bioengineering, Himedia Laboratories, Esco VacciXcell, Sartorius, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Eppendorf AG.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global microcarrier market.

