PDL Opens New London Office - Private investigation company announces new Mayfair premises
Established private investigation company PDL has opened a new premises in Mayfair, Central LondonLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new office is housed within Oxford Street’s Park House - an architecturally-beautiful, modern landmark building opposite Selfridges flagship store, and close to Marble Arch and Hyde Park.
This new office offers a convenient, central London location at which PDL can meet and host clients with the utmost professionalism and discretion - two aspects key to their service.
Peter Torley, owner and lead detective at PDL said “We’re delighted to have opened our new Mayfair premises at Park House. The building’s office spaces provide everything we need both in terms of facilities and location - being so central and within Mayfair.”
He continued, “It’s important to us that quality, professionalism and discretion are at the heart of every element of our service, and our new Park House premises enables us to continue to embody those core values.”
He closed, “We very much look forward to welcoming our individual and corporate clients to meet at our new offices, and believe it will be immediately and abundantly clear to our visitors why we’ve settled on this as our new London office.”
Ends
About PDL: PDL is a well-established private investigation company offering a comprehensive range of services to clients across the UK and worldwide, from bases in London, Manchester, and Edinburgh.
