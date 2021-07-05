Alcoholic Beverages Market Driven By Growing Population

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. The increase in population creates more demand for alcoholic beverages. Crop production, farming activities and trade volumes will have to increase in order to meet this increased population as well. Therefore, companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for alcoholic beverages products due to the rising population.

Major companies in the market include Anheuser Busch InBev, Heineken, Diageo, Carlsberg Group, Pernod Ricard.

The alcoholic beverages market consists of sales of alcoholic beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce alcoholic beverages through the fermentation process and that produce distilled alcoholic beverages. The companies in the alcoholic beverages industry process raw materials into alcoholic beverages, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

The global alcoholic beverages market size is expected to grow from $499.74 billion in 2020 to $546.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $735.83 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global alcoholic beverages market, accounting for 42% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region accounting for 24% of the global market. The Middle East has the smallest alcoholic beverages market share.

The global alcoholic beverages market is segmented by type into beer, wine and brandy, spirits, by distribution channel into off-trade channels, on-trade channels, and by category into mass, premium.

Subsegments covered are ales, lagers, stouts & porters, malts, wine, brandy, whiskey, vodka, rum, tequila, gin, other spirits.

Alcoholic Beverages Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides alcoholic beverages market overview, forecast alcoholic beverages global market size and growth for the whole market, alcoholic beverages global market segments, and geographies, alcoholic beverages global market trends, alcoholic beverages market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

