Wholesale Market Uses Predictive Analytics To Anticipate Future Customer Demand

The Business Research Company’s Wholesale Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wholesale distribution industry trends state that the use of analytics in the wholesale trade market is enhancing supply chain efficiencies by anticipating future demands of the customer. Predictive analytics uses historic data to predict future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project profitability, model business scenarios, and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline their operations, manage their inventory and perform profitability analysis.

Major companies in the market include McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc, C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc.

The global wholesale market size is expected to grow from $45.02 trillion in 2020 to $49.37 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $64.33 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global wholesale market, accounting for 51% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region accounting for 16% of the global market. According to wholesaling market research, the Middle East is the smallest region in the global wholesale market.

TBRC’s global wholesale market report is segmented by type into non-durable goods wholesalers, wholesale electronic markets and agents and brokers, durable goods wholesalers and by ownership into wholesale/distribution chain, independent wholesalers.

Subsegments covered are paper and paper product wholesalers, drugs and druggists sundries wholesalers, apparel, piece goods, and notions wholesalers, grocery and related product wholesalers, farm product raw material wholesalers, chemical and allied products wholesalers, petroleum and petroleum products wholesalers, beer, wine, and distilled alcoholic beverage wholesalers, miscellaneous nondurable goods wholesalers, business to business electronic markets, wholesale trade agents and brokers, motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and supplies wholesalers, furniture and home furnishing wholesalers, lumber and other construction materials wholesalers, professional and commercial equipment and supplies wholesalers, metal and mineral (except petroleum) wholesalers, household appliances and electrical and electronic goods wholesalers, hardware, and plumbing and heating equipment and supplies wholesalers, machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers, miscellaneous durable goods wholesalers.

