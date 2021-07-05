TopDevelopers.co announces the list of Leading Cross-Platform App Development Companies of July 2021
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market segment of mobile apps is growing continuously. With more than 74% of apps on the app store being hybrid apps, they have been definitely ruling the mobile app market for the past few years. The experienced team at TopDevelopers.co has analyzed the list of top app development companies that are cost-effective and build apps with enhanced UI/UX experience.
Having a more comprehensive market reach, they are simply perfect for targeting different platforms with one solution. Chiefly, cross-platform apps are an amalgamation of multiple operating systems. As they are easy to maintain and cost-effective, they are helping businesses from all around the world leverage multiple platforms seamlessly.
Expert analysts at TopDevelopers.co have listed the best cross-platform app developers of July 2021, helping you in the search for an authentic hybrid app development service provider. Our team has carefully examined the quality standards of internationally recognized companies, letting you reach audiences worldwide with a full-featured hybrid app.
List of top cross-platform app development companies
The Distance App Developers
Miquido
Softermii
TechAvidus
nomtek
Codewave Technologies
Ackee
Volo
iQlance App Development Canada
Cleveroad
TechAhead
Table XI
Wildnet Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Cabot Technology Solutions Inc
BrainMobi
GoodCore Software
Aglowid IT Solutions
Saritasa
Prismetric
Konstant Infosolutions
Guru Technolabs
GeekyAnts
SPSOFT
Cubix
Flux IT
Net Solutions
Algoworks
Fexle Services Pvt. Ltd.
Quy Technology
Iflexion
Archer Software
CMARIX TechnoLabs
Rocket Insights
IndiaNIC
3 Sided Cube
Consagous Technologies LLC
Atta Systems
Soft Suave Technologies
Saffron Tech
Dev Technosys Pvt Ltd
About TopDevelopers
As a dedicated directory of B2B IT service providers - TopDevelopers.co understands that finding a trustworthy and good mobile app development company can be time consuming as well as tiresome. We, as a reputed research and analysis platform, act as a bridge between the organizations and the mobile app development companies for a smooth initiation of the mobile app development process.
