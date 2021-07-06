Justin Alpert of Hawaii Offers His Top Tips for Choosing a Great Wine
Justin Alpert of Hawaii recently offered his top tips for choosing a great wine at the store.
Choosing a new bottle of wine, one you've never tried, can feel like a crap shoot”EWA BEACH, HI, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are more than 10,000 varieties of wine grapes around the globe. Many people know they enjoy drinking wine, but they don't know exactly which one to choose. Wine aficionado Justin Alpert Hawaii recently discussed his top tips for choosing the perfect bottle of wine on your next trip to the store.
— Justin Alpert of Hawaii
"Choosing a new bottle of wine, one you've never tried, can feel like a crap shoot," Justin Alpert from Hawaii said. "But if you have a simple knowledge base, you can choose the wine that is most likely to suit your preferences. These tips will help you make an educated decision, so you can stop buying bottles of wine you don't enjoy."
Justin Alpert of Hawaii first suggested visiting a small wine store rather than a larger supermarket. This is where you can ask experts who are passionate about wine. You can begin by telling them what types of wine you've enjoyed in the past, and they can make a selection for you. This may also help you find a few favorite bottles that can be your go-to purchases when you're in a rush.
"Wine store employees sincerely want to help you choose a good wine without stress," Justin Alpert said. "Look for bottles that are marked as "staff favorites," as these choices were designed to help you make wise decisions without all the stress."
Justin Alpert from Hawaii also suggested solely looking for bottles of wine that define the region from which they came. You'll see plenty of bottles that say Peru, California, or France. However, he said to search for those state regions like Sonoma County or Bordeaux. This is a sign that the winery is more aware of exactly what is going into their wine.
"Choosing a great wine depends highly on your preferences and how much experience you have," Alpert said. "Beginners will likely want to start with a rose or a white and develop a palate from there. Many people enjoy semi-sweet wines at first, then develop a taste for drier versions."
Alpert emphasized the importance of reflecting on or even writing down, the flavors you enjoy. Assess whether you prefer the flavor of grapefruit juice or apple juice. Apple juice is sweeter while grapefruit juice is bitter. Someone who prefers apple juice will likely enjoy a sweeter wine, while a grapefruit juice lover may prefer a drier version.
"The best way to improve your ability to choose a great wine is to consult the experts at your local store, keep track of which types you continuously enjoy, and don't be afraid to make mistakes," Justin Alpert of Hawaii concluded.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here