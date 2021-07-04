Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex/Domestic Assault/Interference with access to emergency services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A302592

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Todd Stackhouse                          

STATION: Middlesex                      

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/02/2021 2330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US RTE 2 Marshfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services

 

ACCUSED: Douglas Brier                                                

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/03/2021 Troopers received a report of a family fight that occurred the

prior night (07/02/2021 at 2330 hours) where an intimate partner was assaulted.

An investigation indicated Douglas Brier had committed the offense of domestic

assault.  Brier was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State

Police Barracks where he was later released on conditions of release to appear

in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/06/2021 at 1230

hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2021 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

SGT Todd Stackhouse

Patrol Commander

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

