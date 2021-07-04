Middlesex/Domestic Assault/Interference with access to emergency services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A302592
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Todd Stackhouse
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/02/2021 2330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US RTE 2 Marshfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic assault, interference with access to emergency services
ACCUSED: Douglas Brier
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marshfield, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/03/2021 Troopers received a report of a family fight that occurred the
prior night (07/02/2021 at 2330 hours) where an intimate partner was assaulted.
An investigation indicated Douglas Brier had committed the offense of domestic
assault. Brier was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State
Police Barracks where he was later released on conditions of release to appear
in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/06/2021 at 1230
hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/06/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Todd Stackhouse
Patrol Commander
Troop A- Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191