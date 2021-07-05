LAWMAKER COMMITTEES HAVE BEEN USING VETERANS MEN’S CLUBS AS MEDICAL ADVISERS WHILE VA HAS BEEN REMOVING POLICE OVER THEM
The VA disability claims process has run rampant for entire decades with no police enforcement against corruption and incompetence.ALBANY, NEW YORK, USA, July 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasingly in recent years, the House and Senate Veteran’s Affairs Committees have been relying upon veteran’s men’s clubs almost exclusively as the main, - if not the only advisory source, for establishing and advancing medical process legislation. It’s becoming routine instead of the exception where civilian men who are running the congressional committees, are using unqualified veteran’s social membership clubs as approval sources for their bills. They have all but stopped reaching out to qualified medical industry workers from the other federal agencies such as the Dept. of Health and Human Services as sources for expert opinions. There is also a growing opposition coming from the other veterans who want better standards imposed upon the VA procedures, and are looking to Rep. Mark Takano (CA) and Sen. Jon Tester (MT) to up their game on the drafting of VA process bills.
Some of the veterans liken the use of the men’s clubs at public hearings to the same as some guy with poor math skills passing himself off as a certified tax preparer. Veteran’s social membership clubs are generally not seen as competent “opinion” sources for weighing in on VA process legislation that often effects women veterans as well. Sometimes the pending VA bills fix nothing at all, or happens to be less urgent to other veterans who are hopelessly trapped inside their windmill of procedures.
Right while the clubs are used increasingly more as “medical advisers”, another disturbing trend is also evolving within the ranks of the Dept. of Veterans Affairs agency. The VA has been secretly and quietly removing all law enforcement procedures for complaint reporting procedures against both the Rater workforce and the veteran’s men’s clubs who run the disability claims representative system for other veterans. Both the Office of General Counsel and the Office of Inspector General have teamed up to nullify or abandon all prosecutor or police intervention authority that was originally set up to rescue veteran’s disability claims that may be corrupted by any rogue actors.
The (OGC) web page deflects their police authority over to the Federal Trade Commission, who is notorious for doing nothing at all over the issue of robocalls made across the country. The (FTC) has no specialized reporting page which is unique for making complaints against the incompetence or malicious acts of veteran’s men’s clubs. Links that are posted on the (FTC) web page are pointless for entering complaints against the clubs if they are not complying with their VA accrediting standards. The General Counsel’s Office trains the veteran’s men’s clubs to engage in the practice of disability claims representatives for other veteran’s cases. This by itself should draw the scrutiny of the Dept. of Justice. But then after their training process is complete, the (OGC) abandons all police oversight authority over them and removes any trace of a complaint filing process that could be lodged against them. The VA Inspector General’s Office (OIG) runs in tandem with the Office of General Counsel, and they also refuse all law enforcement authority over the veteran’s disability claims process. The exemption includes complaints against rater incompetence. The truth is it’s the VA’s own raters who fail to comply with the written disability claims process in most veteran’s cases. Agency reports which are sent to the congressional committees,
Modern day examples of rater fraud schemes that have languished for decades and without police prosecution has included such bizarre tactics like raters renaming evidence papers into some other more obscure name which is either unidentifiable or seems nonsensical on the rater tracking computers. Another fraud practice involves the raters either renaming or concealing VA Hospital surgery documents that actually holds the diagnosis declarations for the veteran. The rater will rename the surgery paper into something else to falsely portray the idea that the veteran has not yet been diagnosed by a real doctor. Then the case moves forward as a medical mystery, and this is what gets forcibly processed against the veteran. Another widely known rater fraud is to refuse to recognize the levels of severity that a medical condition changes into over the life of the veteran. If a respiratory condition started out as asthma while on active duty, then progresses into a COPD condition in later years, then the fraudulent rater will deny the case based on no diagnosis of COPD while the veterans was on active duty. Raters will also demand wrong filing forms as a substitution for what the veteran has already filed. A fully developed claim can be substituted by the rater as a supplemental claim. Then they process the wrong forms into a denial. When the VA supervisors come around to check on the raters, all they see is the wrong forms getting processed in the case (as if they are the correct forms). They don’t realize that the veteran has already filed the correct forms in the case which then got substituted by the rater. Veterans say the list of schemes go on and on without end.
There is absolutely no way that veteran’s men’s clubs haven’t known about these rater schemes since it’s all of them who makes the corrections to the cases. But instead of making police reports against the raters, they have been processing the corrupted papers as rater “errors”. The victimized veterans were then forced to endure more years of correction procedures at the agonizing pace of one falsified paper at a time.
Veterans who know for sure their cases have been maliciously and deliberately menaced by the VA rater workforce, currently have no police authority to file complaints into. For now, sick veterans are without any equal protections under the law when it comes to the VA disability claims process. Veteran’s men’s clubs will continue to bungle legislation bills at the Veterans Committees while invoking the good name of other service veterans who know better. And the VA rater workforce will continue to sabotage and falsify the papers of veteran’s disability claims with disturbing concealment.
Sue Frasier, national activist
Toxic Exposure Army Veterans of Fort McClellan
ft_mcclellan_vets1@yahoo.com
