Investment Only Annuities Supporting Clients Maximizing Clients’ Investment Only Annuities

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investment Only Annuities is pleased to announce it is helping to support clients in cutting costs and reducing the complexity of their investment only annuities.Investment Only Annuities offers investment only annuities that are low in cost, yet high in value, such as Nationwide’s flat-fee variable annuity Monument Advisor. Together, along with the company’s knowledgeable professionals, the company’s mission is to help clients obtain stable growth as they approach their retirement and throughout their golden years.“Investment Only Annuities ( IOVAs ), provide a low-cost, tax-deferred solution in addition to your 401(k) or IRA investments,” says a spokesperson for the company. “The investments in the Investment Only Annuities (IOAs) are diversified, which means that your funds are invested in uncorrelated asset classes, lowering your overall investment risk.”According to the company, unlike traditional variable annuities, the IOVAs charge lower fees, as IOVAs do not involve additional benefits, such as death benefits or guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits. For example, if an investor has already reached the maximum investment limit of investment in 401(k) or other retirement accounts, they can choose IOVAs to further top up your tax-deferred retirement savings.“There are a variety of reasons why investing in IOVAs is particularly useful,” the spokesperson says. “Contact us today so we can discuss your options and set you on the right path towards retirement and ensure you are properly educated about the pros and cons of making money by exchanging your annuity.”For more information about Investment Only Annuities, please visit https://www.investmentonlyannuities.com/ About the CompanyInvestment Only Annuities’ mission is to ensure its clients are always prepared to make knowledgeable decisions about exchanging their annuities. To support clients in doing so, the company provides valuable education about the pros and cons of exchanging annuities and helping clients to maximize their investments.