(Video) MEK Resistance Units express support for Free Iran World Summit 2021
World Summit will be attended by 1,029 lawmakers, distinguished personalities, ex-officials, and pro-democracy activists from Iran.
In various cities across Iran, activists sent video messages in support of the large gathering “The Free Iran Global Summit” that will be held from 10 to 12 July.
The event will connect thousand of places worldwide to the headquarters of the Iranian opposition group the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) in Ashraf 3 in Albania.
Thousands of Iranians around the world will gather during the event to hold the regime’s new president Ebrahim Raisi accountable for crimes against humanity in 1988 and end Tehran’s impunity. The event will be attended by hundreds of lawmakers, distinguished personalities and ex-officials, prominent lawyers, and pro-democracy activists from Iran.
Simultaneous with worldwide activities of the supporters of the Iranian opposition the MEK’s network inside Iran, known as the Resistance Units, organized a vast campaign calling for regime change. These activities are carried out while the new President Ebrahim Raisi is known as the “butcher” of the MEK and has played an important role in the executions of 30,000 MEK members and supporters in 1988.
In major cities such as Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Karaj, Nishabur, Qazvin, Andimeshk, Ahvaz, and Kerman, the Resistance Units spread and installed images and posters of Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the Iranian Resistance leader Massoud Rajavi.
These activities took place mostly in Tehran. The Resistance Units, spread slogans such as “Democracy & freedom with Maryam Rajavi,” “A free Iran with Maryam Rajavi,” and “Maryam Rajavi is the voice of freedom and justice in Iran.”
The Resistance Units also took to graffiti in various places in major cities echoing slogans “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi” and “Maryam Rajavi is the voice of freedom and justice in Iran.”
During the last three years, the MEK has expanded its network inside the country. The Resistance Units at great risk carried out a two-month-long campaign promoting a boycott of the sham election which led to the historically lowest election turnout in the regime’s history in the last 42 years.
Regime leaders, including its supreme leader Ali Khamenei, have repeatedly voiced growing concerns regarding the activities of MEK’s internal network. In recent months, the regime arrested many families and supporters of the MEK and sentenced them to heavy prison punishments.
