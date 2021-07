Royalton Barracks / Crash DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B202114

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 7/3/21 2305 Hours

STREET: Camp Brook Rd

TOWN: Bethel

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 2212 Camp Brook Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Keinan Strong

AGE: 23

SEAT BELT? UNK

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Imprezza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Gifford Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mark Tetreault

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front end

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: Gifford Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to Camp Brook Rd in Bethel for the

report of a head on crash. Upon arrival Troopers determined Operator #1, Keinan

Strong, had driven off the road before coming back onto the road surface,

crossing the yellow line and crashing head on with operator #2, Mark Tetreault.

Both operators were determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Both

operators were subsequently arrested and cited to appear in Vermont Superior

Court Windsor Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Windsor

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/24/2021 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.