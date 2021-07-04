Anubis Inc. Disrupts the Cannabis Industry with One-Stop-Shop Compliance Management Solutions

The company provides the most comprehensive services for cannabis related businesses.

MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anubis Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its innovative new services for the cannabis industry. On a mission to simplify cannabis banking for its clients, the company offers compliance management, allowing legal cannabis institutions to manage risk, comply with regulations, and satisfy operational demands in the U.S.Anubis Inc. COO, Thomas Simms, stresses that Anubis is the only company in the industry that provides these services under one roof and at no cost.“We are proud to offer a complete suite of services - everything from banking, to insurance, compliance and SARS reporting, to point of sale systems, accounting and pin debit processing. Our goal is to relieve you of the necessity of having to deal with fifteen separate vendors. We offer everything you could possibly need, all under one roof.”Anubis Inc. offers a range of services that include:• Accounting• AML/BSA compliance management• Banking• Insurance• Inventory management• And a lot moreSimms adds that Anubis will carefully tailor their services to suit the needs of each individual client. Its seed-to-sale platform, Cannapoint, addresses all aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing and POS for medical/recreational retail sales.Anubis Inc. partners only with the most trusted software companies to provide its services. For more information visit the website at http://www.anubisinc.org About the CompanyProviding reliable services for the cannabis industry, Anubis Inc. enables preventative compliance, real-time inventory, and till visibility through effective enterprise management solutions. The company’s services ensure a more secure end-to-end POS and streamlined operations, with customized solutions to fit the unique needs of legal marijuana-related businesses across the United States.