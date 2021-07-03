Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,813 in the last 365 days.

Privacy Protocol Onion Mixer Establishes DeFi Exchange Alliance to promote CeFi and DeFi Integration

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Privacy Protocol Onion Mixer has announced that it would establish the DeFi Exchange Alliance to enable more innovative DeFi projects to embrace the traffic resources of centralized exchanges and jointly promote the development of open finance.

The DeFi Exchange Alliance is a resource sharing platform connecting CeFi and DeFi. It allows DeFi projects to take full advantage of CeFi's abundant resources and meanwhile enables CeFi to participate in building a new financial world together with the global crypto communities and DeFi communities. The Alliance also provides a sharing exchange platform where a range of quality projects can come together to discuss key DeFi topics and share their experiences with each other to disseminate the application of DeFi. 

By functioning as a bridge, the Alliance will provide a range of services in technology, funding, traffic, branding, and consulting to its members. It will also cooperate with other DeFi associations, alliances and institutions to fully integrate resources and leverage the advantages of the platform and thereby provide top services to Alliance members.

Onion Mixer
Onion Mixer is the first decentralized protocol for anonymous cross-chain transactions.

Onion Mixer creates the new “anonymous transactions + DeFi” approach that combines CoinJoin and zero-knowledge proof. It supports anonymous token transactions on public chains such as ETH, BSC, HECO, TRC, etc. And by enabling liquidity mining, holding mining, anonymous transaction mining, it allows users to obtain extra revenues while enjoying high-quality anonymous transaction services.

Contact Us
Website：https://onionmixer.com
Twitter：https://twitter.com/onionmixer
Medium：https://medium.com/@onionmixer
Telegram：https://t.me/OnionMixerOfficial
Discord: https://discord.gg/Kw44Rxg4
GitHub: https://github.com/Onion-Mixer
Gitbook: https://onionmixer.gitbook.io/onion-mixer/

Media Contacts

Company - Onion Mixer
Email - onionmixer@hotmail.com


You just read:

Privacy Protocol Onion Mixer Establishes DeFi Exchange Alliance to promote CeFi and DeFi Integration

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.