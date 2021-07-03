Speed Display Board Placed on Route 3016 in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board in Clearfield County this week to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. The display board will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.

PennDOT placed the board on Route 3016 (Town Road) in Chest Township Wednesday and faces westbound traffic between Saint Lu Road and Front Street. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign. The speed limit on that segment of Route 3016 is 35 miles per hour.

The board will remain in this location for four weeks. PennDOT will then reposition it to face eastbound traffic.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 47 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2020.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

