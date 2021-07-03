Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 364 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,907 in the last 365 days.

Speed Display Board Placed on Route 3016 in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board in Clearfield County this week to remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit. The display board will aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.

PennDOT placed the board on Route 3016 (Town Road) in Chest Township Wednesday and faces westbound traffic between Saint Lu Road and Front Street. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign. The speed limit on that segment of Route 3016 is 35 miles per hour.

The board will remain in this location for four weeks. PennDOT will then reposition it to face eastbound traffic.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally, and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were a contributing factor in 47 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2020.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website, www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL.

Media contacts: Timothy Nebgen 814-360-3838

# # #

You just read:

Speed Display Board Placed on Route 3016 in Clearfield County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.