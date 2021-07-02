DDOT Launches New Parking Permit System for DC Residents

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

ParkDC Permits simplifies requests for parking permits for visitors, contractors, and home health aides

(Washington DC) – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) launched ParkDC Permits, a new, centralized system for DC residents in Residential Permit Parking (RPP) Zones and their visitors to manage visitor, temporary, home health aide, and contractor parking permits via a single online portal.

Residents and their visitors can use the portal to set up their ParkDC Permits accounts and to issue and receive permits to legally park in RPP zones. ParkDC Permits combines the Annual Visitor Parking Pass and Temporary (15 day) Parking Permits. The new system allows unlimited use by one visitor at a time and additional permits when a resident has two or more visitors. Residents in RPP Zones across all eight wards will have access to the system and visitor parking privileges.

“The DDOT team works incredibly hard to make parking on residential streets intuitive and easy to manage for residents and their visitors,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We are committed to working with the community to make this transition as seamless as possible, and provide the support, both online and over the phone, to all residents who need it.”

Visitors, contractors, and home health aides are required to display printed parking permits prominently on the dashboard of vehicles. Permits can be printed at home, at DC Public Library branches , or at kiosks located at Metropolitan Police Department precincts.

The 2020 Annual Visitor Parking Passes will remain valid until September 30, 2021.

The online portal can be accessed via the ParkDC Permits website, the mobile app in the Apple Store or Google Play, at DDOT kiosks, or by calling the ParkDC Permits 24/7 Call Center at (202) 671-2631.

To learn more about ParkDC Permits, please watch this brief video, review the ParkDC Permits FAQs, or visit ParkDC.com.

