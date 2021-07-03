Introducing YouTube Channel Healthy Kidney Inc: Providing Information On Healthy Kidney Function For Optimal Health
Developed by Robert Galarowicz, this reputable YouTube channel most notably provides expert information on kidney function and healthy kidney management.WOOD-RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created by Robert Galarowicz, this YouTube channel, Healthy Kidney Inc. offers top-quality information for thousands of kidney sufferers on managing kidney health and providing guidance on how to properly care for optimal kidney health.
Robert Galarowicz is the founder of Healthy Kidney Publishing and a kidney health expert with years of success in providing information for thousands of people and is notably a sufferer of kidney disease. This new YouTube channel allows kidney sufferers to learn all aspects of kidney disease and provides high-quality content and information on understanding how to properly care for kidney health.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition where one experiences a gradual loss of kidney function over time. Nearly thirty-seven million American adults have chronic kidney disease including many others who are at an increased risk. Early detection is crucial and can help prevent the progression of kidney disease to kidney failure. The main two causes of chronic kidney disease are high blood pressure and diabetes, which are responsible for two-thirds of cases. Usually, when kidney disease progresses, it may eventually lead to kidney failure, which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant to maintain life.
But fortunately, now people who suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD) can have a resource of endless information and answered questions that will help guide them on the path to reaching optimal kidney health. It provides people with quality information from a health expert who has experienced what many other sufferers currently face today.
Visit Healthy Kidney Inc. on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKsiCX35qHbCiiwEw4xzMwg
About Healthy Kidney Inc.
Healthy Kidney Inc. is internationally regarded for empowering people with information that can help improve the health of their kidneys. This expert health information provides quality guidance on how one can provide care and optimize the overall health of their kidneys. Healthy Kidney Inc. strives to help people avoid problems that could lead to the worsening of their kidney health and provide them with the necessary information and suggestions for the recovery of their kidneys or kidney health management. Robert has personally gone through every stage of kidney disease, including kidney failure, two and a half years on dialysis, and is currently living with a cadaver kidney transplant for well over a decade.
Robert Galarowicz
Healthy Kidney Inc.
+1 800-927-1738
healthykidneyinc@gmail.com