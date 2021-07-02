NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- GDA Capital

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, CA, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by GDA Capital that journalists and other readers should disregard the two news releases, "Netbox Global reaches agreement to bring in GDA Capital as a global strategic partner" and "Update: Netbox Global reaches agreement to bring in GDA Capital as a global strategic partner" issued July 1, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.