Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,796 in the last 365 days.

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- GDA Capital

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, CA, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by GDA Capital that journalists and other readers should disregard the two news releases, "Netbox Global reaches agreement to bring in GDA Capital as a global strategic partner" and "Update: Netbox Global reaches agreement to bring in GDA Capital as a global strategic partner" issued July 1, 2021, over GlobeNewswire.


You just read:

NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- GDA Capital

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.