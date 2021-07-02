Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 253 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 211,816 in the last 365 days.

Clean Beaches Week: Our “Earth Day” for beaches

Fireworks, cold drinks, and flip-flops are essentials for a Fourth of July celebration at your favorite beach. However, when abandoned or forgotten, these items can transform beautiful shorelines into littered eyesores overnight.

Clean Beaches Week is held July 1 – 7, a time when beaches are especially vulnerable to more trash. The Fourth of July is one of the most popular beach days of the year and as a result, the most littered!

How can I help my beach?

  • Use the beach’s trash cans and dumpsters.
  • Leave no trace: Pack out everything you brought in .
  • Reduce use: swap out disposables for reusable containers or bags.
  • Volunteer at beach cleanups or spearhead your own!

Join a beach cleanup

Pick up trash at your favorite beach next time you visit. All that’s required is a pair of gloves and a bag! Volunteer for a cleanup event at your favorite beach

One to try is the annual July 5 Beach Cleanup at Twin Harbors State Park in Westport. The Olympia Surfrider Chapter, Washington Coastsavers, and Washington State Parks team up to host this annual event.

Litter and water quality

Trash is not only an eyesore, but it can indirectly affect the water quality at your beach. Just like food, litter encourages birds and other wildlife to hang around longer than they should, ultimately bringing more animal poop to the beach.

When we find fecal bacteria in the water, we advise the public to avoid contact with the water or sand. This includes swimming, wading, beachcombing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

Stay up-to-date on beach closures  

View Current Swimming Advisories to check your beach’s status. You can also join our listserv, connect to us on Facebook, or follow our Fecal Matters Blog.

Interested in learning more? Visit our website or Contact BEACH.

You just read:

Clean Beaches Week: Our “Earth Day” for beaches

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.