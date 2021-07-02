Jeffrey Mcelhaugh Discusses How Live-streaming Can Boost Social Media Marketing Success
You've probably noticed that social media becomes more popular every day. It's constantly taking new forms, and content is constantly advancing”SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, , PA, USA, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digitalization is happening faster than it ever has before, and if your company is not on board, it could fall behind. Jeffrey Mcelhaugh is an account executive with extensive experience in digital marketing and sales. He recently discussed how live-streaming can boost your social media marketing success, and ultimately, your sales.
"You've probably noticed that social media becomes more popular every day. It's constantly taking new forms, and content is constantly advancing," Jeffrey Mcelhaugh said. "One of the hottest parts of social media right now is live-streaming, and it's a tool you can use to drastically expand your reach."
YouTube, launched in 2005, was one of the first programs to make video streaming popular. This online outlet put videos of all types at the fingertips of users, and this started a massive increase in the demand for this type of media. Fast-forward roughly 15 years, and users want more. They want to see content that is created live right at the moment they're watching it.
"A mind-blowing 1.1 billion hours of videos are watched online every day," Jeffrey Mcelhaugh said. "Individuals are watching these videos on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and more. If your company is not using these outlets to post live streams, you could be missing out on access to thousands or even millions of potential customers."
Jeffrey Mcelhaugh explained that the attention spans of social media users are extremely short. Live streams offer a way to lure these viewers in with quality, entertaining content. A captivating live stream can lure in potential customers more quickly and easily than a single photo or text.
"Other major advantages of live-streaming include that it is incredibly affordable and easy to do," Mcelhaugh said. "All you need is a smartphone, tablet, or computer. More advanced content creators may desire visual and sound equipment, but you don't even need this to get started."
Mcelhaugh explained that live-streaming can help you build brand authority without a major marketing investment. You can start creating live streams for free to see if your consumer base enjoys them before you invest anything on more expensive streaming equipment. Facebook Live and Instagram Live are easy, free places to get started.
"There's no reason not to incorporate live-streaming into your marketing plan," Jeffrey Mcelhaugh concluded. "Facebook Live alone boasts 1.71 billion monthly active users. Using this affordable and effective marketing outlet is a win-win for your brand and your interested audience."
