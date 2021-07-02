Customers in the St. George Area Give Prime IV Hydration and Wellness High Marks

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness - St. George, Utah

Customers in the Southern Utah area cannot stop raving about Prime IV Hydration and Wellness in St. George, UT.

Your body is like a vehicle that, without the right fuel and servicing, is going to start breaking down which is why IV therapy is more important now than ever.” — Heidi Neville, owner

ST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customers in the Southern Utah area cannot stop raving about Prime IV Hydration and Wellness in St. George, UT. This location has earned very high marks from customers for the quality health and wellness solutions that they offer.

“Your body is like a vehicle that, without the right fuel and servicing, is going to start breaking down which is why IV therapy is more important now than ever.'” said Heidi Neville, owner of Prime IV St. George. “We are excited to see more and more people in the area enjoying the benefits that IV hydration can have on your mental and physical health.”

Many happy members have given the chain’s location in St. George, UT an impressive 4.8 rating (out of 5.0) and the location has maintained a high standard since its opening. "It is so good to see customers coming in and experiencing the healing effects of IV treatment for the first time," said Neville. "We get great reviews from first-time customers, but our monthly members seem to benefit the very most from the services. Something that used to be available only in hospitals or a few specialized clinics is now available to all with our trained and medically-supervised staff providing this service."

Here are a few highlights from a growing number of online reviews:

In her 5-star review, Amber T. wrote, “Worth every penny! I experienced results a few hours after. I was looking for a boost In energy and that’s exactly what I got. You relax in a comfy massage chair and it only took about 45 minutes. I would highly recommend.”

One of our returning visitors, Wanda wrote the following about her experiences, “Love the staff. They're so knowledgeable and caring. I always feel amazing after I get my IV therapy. Thank you for providing such an amazing service for our community.”

"We love reading all of the positive comments about our staff," said Neville. "We strive to work with the best of the best."

IV therapy is medically supervised and growing in popularity. While patience may be a virtue, waiting on things such as your health can seem to take forever. Vitamins and supplements are a popular way to increase our health in a variety of different areas, but the problem is that our bodies only absorb around ten percent of oral vitamin supplements. IV therapy on the other hand provides essential vitamins and nutrients to your body with a 100% absorption rate. Whether you are wanting to lose weight, increase athletic performance, or boost your immunity, IV therapy can get you feeling your best in no time.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness-St. George continues to run a $69 introductory special for first-time customers. "If you're new to IV hydration therapy, give us a try," said Neville. "Don’t worry. On your first visit, you’ll receive a free consultation to review your wellness goals free of charge – that and your first IV therapy session while relaxing in our state-of-the-art massage chairs. Come give us a try!"

Prime IV sessions generally last 30-45 minutes and are safe for all ages. There is no recovery time or need to wait afterward, so you are good to get on with your day while feeling your best. With a variety of treatments, none of which contain any additional additives, Prime IV’s professional team can help you set up a treatment plan perfectly tailored to your needs. In less than an hour, you could be feeling your very best.

About Us

-----------------

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness St. George is staffed by people who are passionate about health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, our infusion specialists deliver personal consultations as well as higher doses and better formulas than you will find elsewhere. We endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. We strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness now has four Utah locations with stores in St. George, Lehi, Riverwoods (Provo), and South Jordan. Contact this location directly online at www.primeivstg.com, via email at info@primeivstg.com, or by calling 435.522.5005.

Prime IV St. George is a franchisee of Prime IV Hydration & Wellness based in Colorado Springs, CO. For details, visit www.primeivhydration.com.

###