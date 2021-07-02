Matthew Keezers Talks about Martinique, Lesser Antilles – Sun and Breathtaking Landscapes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Martinique is the perfect mix of beautiful landscapes, fascinating culture and tourist activities to suit every visitor’s taste. Here, you’ll find protected hiking trails along with every imaginable type of beach-related fun. Whether you’re in a relaxing mood or looking for adventure, there’s something for everyone in Martinique!
Travel authority Matthew Keezer wishes to highlight the opportunities for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the island of Martinique. Here, you’ll find experiences such as viewing the incredible biodiversity that is featured in the nature estate of Domaine d’Emeraude. The estate features nearly four miles of walking trails or tours through this protected rainforest environment. You may even spot iguanas in their natural habitat!
Enjoy scuba diving, surfing, swimming or just have a relaxing day at the white sandy beach of Pointe-Marin or encounter sea turtles at the Grand Anse beach that features crystal-clear water. You can learn more about the rich history of Martinique at the La Pagerie museum, one of over 25 museums on the island!. This is the location where the wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, Empress Josephine, was born and raised.
Matthew Keezer points out that for your shopping pleasure, you’ll find the best in Parisian fashion, perfumes and jewelry as well as enticing bargains at the La Galleria and Génipa Shopping Malls. You’ll also enjoy Martinique’s local music with its mixture of Caribbean, European and African rhythms. Whether you’re looking for new and exciting outdoor or indoor activities, you will definitely have quite a bit to choose from when you vacation in Martinique.
Things to Do in Martinique
Matthew Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you’re in Martinique:
• Balata Botanical Garden – In this beautiful and extraordinary botanical garden, just north of the capital of Martinique, you’ll discover this incredible attraction. This botanical garden was created in 1982 by the famous landscape architect, Jean-Philippe Thoze. It was built around his grandparents' Creole house and is a must-see attraction for its fabulous array of tropical plants.
• Les Salines – This is considered to be one of the best beaches on Martinique. If you’re bringing the family or just want to take it easy, you’ll appreciate its calm, clear waters. There are plenty of food vendors along with convenient restrooms and accessible showers. Les Salines is also famous for its glistening sand and miles of palm trees.
• Boat Tours from Pointe du Bout – A popular tourist activity is to take a cruise from the tourist enclave of Pointe du Bont. You can sail on all types of craft that include; catamarans, sailboats, skiffs and cruisers.
Of course, Matthew Keezer would also like to remind visitors to the Azores that they should follow any COVID restrictions, which are currently in place, by looking up current restriction websites.
Are you excited about getting out and seeing new sights after being stuck in the same location? Are you ready to start planning that next big vacation or perhaps just a simple exotic getaway? Well, this is the time to start planning your next trip and all the things that you will see and do there! Matthew Keezer wants you to know that now is the best time to begin setting up your next vacation in order to avoid any potential crowding that may come about in the very near future.
Shared Media
Travel authority Matthew Keezer wishes to highlight the opportunities for a once-in-a-lifetime vacation on the island of Martinique. Here, you’ll find experiences such as viewing the incredible biodiversity that is featured in the nature estate of Domaine d’Emeraude. The estate features nearly four miles of walking trails or tours through this protected rainforest environment. You may even spot iguanas in their natural habitat!
Enjoy scuba diving, surfing, swimming or just have a relaxing day at the white sandy beach of Pointe-Marin or encounter sea turtles at the Grand Anse beach that features crystal-clear water. You can learn more about the rich history of Martinique at the La Pagerie museum, one of over 25 museums on the island!. This is the location where the wife of Napoleon Bonaparte, Empress Josephine, was born and raised.
Matthew Keezer points out that for your shopping pleasure, you’ll find the best in Parisian fashion, perfumes and jewelry as well as enticing bargains at the La Galleria and Génipa Shopping Malls. You’ll also enjoy Martinique’s local music with its mixture of Caribbean, European and African rhythms. Whether you’re looking for new and exciting outdoor or indoor activities, you will definitely have quite a bit to choose from when you vacation in Martinique.
Things to Do in Martinique
Matthew Keezer suggests that you check out these things to do, while you’re in Martinique:
• Balata Botanical Garden – In this beautiful and extraordinary botanical garden, just north of the capital of Martinique, you’ll discover this incredible attraction. This botanical garden was created in 1982 by the famous landscape architect, Jean-Philippe Thoze. It was built around his grandparents' Creole house and is a must-see attraction for its fabulous array of tropical plants.
• Les Salines – This is considered to be one of the best beaches on Martinique. If you’re bringing the family or just want to take it easy, you’ll appreciate its calm, clear waters. There are plenty of food vendors along with convenient restrooms and accessible showers. Les Salines is also famous for its glistening sand and miles of palm trees.
• Boat Tours from Pointe du Bout – A popular tourist activity is to take a cruise from the tourist enclave of Pointe du Bont. You can sail on all types of craft that include; catamarans, sailboats, skiffs and cruisers.
Of course, Matthew Keezer would also like to remind visitors to the Azores that they should follow any COVID restrictions, which are currently in place, by looking up current restriction websites.
Are you excited about getting out and seeing new sights after being stuck in the same location? Are you ready to start planning that next big vacation or perhaps just a simple exotic getaway? Well, this is the time to start planning your next trip and all the things that you will see and do there! Matthew Keezer wants you to know that now is the best time to begin setting up your next vacation in order to avoid any potential crowding that may come about in the very near future.
Shared Media
Shared Media Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter