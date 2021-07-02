Historic Annapolis, Maryland Georgian Revival Mansion on Severn River to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions

The Friary, 1604 Winchester Road, Annapolis, Maryland 270-degree river views and 60-foot infinity edge pool Sprawling fully renovated historic Georgian Revival mansion Live and entertain in perfectly appointed luxury Located minutes to downtown Annapolis and just 45 minutes to Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled on 23 acres in Annapolis, the sailing capital of the world, and just 45 minutes from the nation’s capital, The Friary, a Severn River waterfront historic mansion will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with David DeSantis and Brad Kappel of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $24.9 million, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on August 12–18th, via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

"We spent more than five years restoring and renovating the property—it became a labor of love and one of the finest estates in the Maryland region and also a place where countless memories were made,” said the seller, seafood tycoon Steve Phillips. “The property is special, infused with architectural beauty, history and countless nooks and crannies throughout made to relax, unwind and enjoy the scenery. We’re partnering with Concierge Auctions whose comprehensive database of high-net-worth individuals is sure to attract someone who will appreciate the home as much as we have."

Live and entertain in luxury with over 35,000 square feet of living space. The iconic estate, located at 1604 Winchester Road, has been painstakingly renovated to balance modern luxury while paying homage to it’s Georgian roots, featuring a main core where 18th-century elements, such as the original heart pine floors and foyer arch moldings, have been flawlessly preserved. A cleverly designed limestone rotunda containing a conservatory and atrium lead to either of the home’s wings: the guest wing with spacious common room, or the chapel-turned-ballroom with a limestone fireplace, herringbone teak floors, and arched double doors with a terrace beyond. The commercial-sized gourmet kitchen and second catering kitchen make entertaining on any scale a breeze. Outdoors, its 270-degree views of the Severn River offer incredible appeal.

“The craftsmanship, attention to detail, and care that has gone into the property renovations is truly remarkable. The current owners struck the perfect balance between maintaining the home’s historical roots while upgrading it for modern luxury. By partnering with Concierge Auctions, we can combine our firm’s reach with their global database to identify a buyer who can appreciate all of the history this property has to offer,” stated DeSantis.

Not only does the construction of the home offer a rich history, with original architects inclusive of William Molting, the “Dean of Baltimore Architects,” and James Wyatt, whose firm’s iconic Baltimore designs include the Baltimore Court House, Fifth Regiment Armory, Keyser Office Building, and part of Johns Hopkins University, but the land on which the Friary now stands has vivid and curious roots traceable from 1660, when it was originally patented and later sold to the prominent Hammon family of Annapolis. History flows above and below ground as the extensive tunnel systems indicate ties to the underground railway and secret basement passageways were purportedly used to hide illegal weapons. Later purchased in 1950 by the Catholic Church, it was converted to the St. Conrad Friary, whose Capuchin Fransican Friars maintained it for 34 years.

The beautiful house then sat in wait until 2002, when the current owners revisited the then-27-bedroom behemoth and breathed fresh life into the property, where a seamless blending of classic Georgian to a more varied, yet still cohesive, homage to the owners’ love of Southeast Asian and Indian influence can be observed. One entire wing, that was once a chapel added during the monks’ tenure, became an incredible great hall with a limestone fireplace that accents the Medieval sensibility of the room and brings warmth to the herringbone teak floors. The second wing, formerly the monks’ institutional dormitory, was transformed into a one-story guest wing with two guest suites and a spacious common room. Two wide port-hole windows with an underwater view of the infinity pool just outside bathe the space in a soft blue glow. The conservatory transitions to the great hall and the guest wing and provides access to the incredible limestone indoor spa. The interior design is as carefully selected as the architectural improvements. Even the palettes for paints throughout are based on the traditional hand-painted silk wall covering in the dining room, indicative of the care put into every detail of the extensive renovation.

Additional features include a formal dining room, parlor with original moldings on the foyer arc, and eleven fireplaces, one made of original marble from the Italian family quarry of Michelangelo Buonarroti; a library with mahogany and American oak paneled walls, hand-tooled leather ceiling, and 18th century brass chandeliers; a family room with three pairs of glass arched double doors and imported teak ceilings, built-in cabinets, wainscoting, and herringbone floors; a large office space off the master suite with potential to be converted to an additional bedroom suite; an indoor spa made of limestone and radiant-heated sandstone floors with resistance pool, sauna, and whirlpool, hermetically closed from the rest of the house to retain temperature and humidity via arched double-glass doors; music room, game room, secret vault, catering kitchen, workshop, and wine cellar with original exposed brick walls and natural wood beams; an outdoor dining area that it gas and water-wired for easy addition of an outdoor kitchen, a rooftop garden, 60-foot infinity-edge pool, and tennis court; direct access by funicular to a 6-slip private dock with boat lift; and a nine-car garage with epoxy floor, built-in cabinetry, oversized tubs and sinks, and bathroom—all just minutes to downtown Annapolis, St. John’s College, and the United States Naval Academy and within one hour from three local airports including Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Dulles International Airport, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

“We are excited to be bringing this property to auction with Concierge Auctions. From selecting the date of sale, to the global marketing reach, to full transparency throughout the exposure cycle, their process allows our clients control over the sale of their property,” stated Kappel.

The Friary sits overlooking a gracious bend of the Severn River with ideal proximity to both Washington, D.C. and Baltimore. As one of the most distinctive estates offered on the East Coast, it is assuredly difficult to want to leave the spectacular grounds, but the call of downtown Annapolis from mere minutes away is enough to entice exploration. The City Dock offers a new angle to admire the water from and learn why Annapolis is the sailing capital of the world. Settle into one of the many restaurants for an unforgettable meal. Hike or jog the 13.3-mile B&A Trail, stretching from Boulters Way to Glen Burnie in Baltimore, to reconvene with nature. Hit the water at the Annapolis Yacht Club or stand on solid land to watch its racing events each year. Annapolis’ countless parks are easy to enjoy with its average of 208 sunny days per year, mild springs and falls, and the inviting breeze courtesy of Chesapeake Bay.

The Friary is available for showings daily by appointment and are additionally available for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

