PSA July 4th Wildfire Risks

“Independence Day Weekend is ahead of us, which means many Montanans will be utilizing our expansive public lands to camp, hike, fish, and recreate. This is Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing.

Over the long and unusually warm weekend, please remember that our State is at critical risk of wildfires. Campfires and fireworks should be used with extreme caution.

If you own property in an area that may be affected by wildfire, please call your insurance agent to ensure that you are properly covered against damage and loss. Also, make a go-bag with important documents and papers that you will need in case you need to evacuate. If your home is destroyed by wildfire, you will need to prove what you had in your home. Document your possessions and property with photos and videos that are stored off-site.

We can all do our part to keep from starting fires, but we also need to be prepared if there is one.

Have a Happy and Safe Independence Day.”